ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia’s first nursing program charter school gets greenlight

CHARLESTON — After giving program leaders a week to address concerns, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved Wednesday an application for the state’s first charter school dedicated to nursing education. The board voted unanimously to approve an application submitted by the Workforce Initiatives for Nursing Academy,...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Owl found on US-19 by Summersville, West Virginia police officers

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while on duty on Thanksgiving. According to the Summersville PD, Officers Hinkle and Groves were on US-19 when they saw the owl. The officers say it didn’t appear to be injured but was “acting odd.” The appropriate authorities were […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields episode 21 is out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-first episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a girl murdered by her best friends is available right now on Spotify, […]
STAR CITY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties

CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY

What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wfxrtv.com

Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash

UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy