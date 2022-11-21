Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia’s first nursing program charter school gets greenlight
CHARLESTON — After giving program leaders a week to address concerns, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved Wednesday an application for the state’s first charter school dedicated to nursing education. The board voted unanimously to approve an application submitted by the Workforce Initiatives for Nursing Academy,...
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
Owl found on US-19 by Summersville, West Virginia police officers
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while on duty on Thanksgiving. According to the Summersville PD, Officers Hinkle and Groves were on US-19 when they saw the owl. The officers say it didn’t appear to be injured but was “acting odd.” The appropriate authorities were […]
Street closures announced for Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston announced downtown street closures for the second annual Holly Jolly Brawley. Street closures for Holly Jolly Brawley begin in Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at noon and will last through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. Holly Jolly Brawley will take place downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, […]
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
Crime in the Coalfields episode 21 is out now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-first episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a girl murdered by her best friends is available right now on Spotify, […]
West Virginia lists two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among COVID casualties
CHARLESTON — Two residents from Wood and Jackson counties are among the six confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department on Monday reported the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 73-year-old man from Wood...
West Virginia man, aka ‘Fuzz,’ had meth near playground
A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.
West Virginia was home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A town settled in a quaint valley at the base of Sewell and Sims Mountain and bisected by the Meadow River was once home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world. Rainelle has seen its good and bad days throughout history as every other...
West Virginia man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff's deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said.
West Virginia woman born deaf to serve as grand marshal of parade that changed her life
Many communities are hosting Christmas Parades in the weeks ahead. This weekend the City of Williamson in Mingo County, WV will have a traditional holiday celebration, including a parade. The Grand Marshal this year is a woman whose life changed forever at that very parade decades ago.
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
Morgantown dog wins 3 awards at 2022 National Dog Show
Meet Tanzait of the Sweetest Coton, or just T-Pup to his friends. The nine-month-old T-Pup is originally from Poland - "Tanzait" is the Polish word for tanzanite, a type of gemstone, and "The Sweetest Coton" is the name of the kennel he came from.
West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently...
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
