Wag Entertainment, an Asacha Media Group company, has been commissioned to produce two new true-crime programs for ITVX and ITV1. In Search of Instagram’s Worst Con Artist tells the story of Belle Gibson, a 21-year-old social influencer who claimed she cured her terminal cancer through wellness and healthy eating. Her story brought her fame and money, but when journalists started to investigate, it was revealed that she lied about everything and never had cancer.

