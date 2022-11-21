Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro […]
WashingtonExaminer
Thousands of Amazon workers strike on Black Friday
Thousands of Amazon workers are going on strike and walking out on Black Friday, protesting their working conditions and pay.
The best Black Friday sales to shop from toys to tech gadgets and more
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 sales? This year, with early access sales, there have been months of anticipation leading up to Black Friday. Now that the holiday has arrived, it’s easy to see why so many people were awaiting the big event. For example, we’ve […]
World Screen News
PBS KIDS Promotes for Brand Engagement
Maria Whelan has been promoted to VP of marketing and brand engagement at PBS KIDS. In her new post, Whelan will oversee the marketing of PBS KIDS across all user touchpoints, with a strategy to engage new and existing audiences with the brand’s mission, values, content and distribution platforms.
World Screen News
BBC Boosts Regional Industries Outside of London
The BBC has released new research showing its impact on regional creative economies in growing employment, businesses and opportunities outside of London. The research, conducted by PwC, shows that a 15 percent increase in the BBC’s local footprint doubles the rate of growth of the surrounding creative industries over time. Creative hubs in Salford, Cardiff, Glasgow, Belfast and Birmingham have seen a considerable level of growth as a result of BBC investment, with a larger BBC presence amplifying the local creative economy.
World Screen News
ITV Commissions True-Crime Titles from Wag Entertainment
Wag Entertainment, an Asacha Media Group company, has been commissioned to produce two new true-crime programs for ITVX and ITV1. In Search of Instagram’s Worst Con Artist tells the story of Belle Gibson, a 21-year-old social influencer who claimed she cured her terminal cancer through wellness and healthy eating. Her story brought her fame and money, but when journalists started to investigate, it was revealed that she lied about everything and never had cancer.
World Screen News
New Discovery Doc on Covid-19 & Taiwan
Warner Bros. Discovery, in collaboration with Pau Jar Charity Foundation, is presenting After COVID-19, about how the pandemic urged Taiwan to accelerate its advancements in telemedicine and architecture. Set to debut on Discovery Channel in Southeast Asia on November 30, After COVID-19 showcases an in-depth perspective of how Taiwan saw...
