"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
epicstream.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, News & Update: Production Crew Shares Optimistic Development On 'Some Of The Best Episodes' The Show's Ever Done
The cast and crew of Virgin River Season 5 celebrated the completion of filming with a dance party, which they shared on social media. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, fans have been intrigued by Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr's books, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the little town after her life comes crashing down around her.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
aarp.org
‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Reflects on Aging: ‘We Change Totally’
It’s the tail end of a sun-sparkled afternoon in Butte, Montana, and here I am in a windowless basement bar with — if you’ll excuse the expression — this dame I met a few minutes before. I was standing on the street outside the Miner’s Hotel, minding my own, when she pulled up in her car, looking a bit tiny behind the wheel. Then she whipped into this swift, effortless U-turn, settling without a hitch, nice and tight to the sidewalk. Oddly impressive.
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes' Version Of The White Sneaker Is Anything But Boring
When it comes to her wardrobe, Katie Holmes often relies on her go-to rotation of relaxed yet polished staples. And once the actor finds an item she loves, she wears it on repeat for months (or even years) on end. Such is the case for Holmes’ Chloé Nama sneakers, which she recently wore while walking around New York City. Her off-duty outfit proved that the comfort-forward shoe is surprisingly versatile, too, and suited for all seasons.
Ben Platt Announces Engagement To Noah Galvin: 'He Agreed To Hang Out Forever'
Galvin, who succeeded Platt in the title role of Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen," said he "cried for like 7 hours" after his longtime boyfriend popped the question.
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch dazzles as she cheekily munches sandwiches with Hollywood star during adorable outing
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch and cheeky grin pleased a very excitable audience as she visited them for the most touching reason
Hugh Grant Explained Why It Was "Excruciating" To Film His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
World Screen News
ITVX Stocks Up on U.S. Comedies, Dramas
Series such as Arrow, The Vampire Diaries and Two and a Half Men are coming to ITVX thanks to a newly signed deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution. ITV clinched a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution to bring a raft of popular American series to...
Lisa Hochstein’s divorce drama, plus Margaret Josephs on Teresa and Melissa’s feud
This week we sat down with “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs, who spilled all the tea on the new season, new cast members, plus the Teresa and Melissa feud. We also break down Lisa Hochstein’s divorce drama, including Lenny cutting her off financially. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Don’t forget to come see us live in NYC and get your tickets here! Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
Elite Daily
Netflix's December Lineup Is A True Holiday Gift
The end of 2022 is just around the corner, and the winter holidays are about to hit hard. This is the time of year when everyone settles around the giant TV in the living room for family-together time, sports, or simply because they ate too much. While many marathons and reruns dot the TV landscape, Netflix’s December 2022 lineup has plenty of new titles ready to make the holidays merry and bright. It’s the most beautiful time of the year on Netflix, when the streaming service releases all different kinds of entertainment all at once. There are Christmas movies, Oscar-bait films, and tons of highly-anticipated TV series on the way.
World Screen News
C.J. Tudor’s The Drift Getting TV Treatment
Buccaneer and Halcyon Studios have secured the rights to adapt The Drift, the forthcoming novel from best-selling author C.J. Tudor, for television. The Drift tells the story of three different groups of frightened teens who find themselves thrown into the terrifying reality of a frozen postapocalyptic world. As each group battles for survival, lurking in their shadows is an even greater danger—one that threatens to consume all of humanity.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
Oscars 2023: Best Supporting Actor Predictions
We will update all our Oscar predictions throughout the season, so keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. See our previous thoughts for what to expect at the 95th Academy Awards here. The State of the Race As awards...
World Screen News
Momolu & Friends to Debut on Wizz & ITVX
Momolu & Friends, from Finnish animation studio Ferly, is set to premiere on the English-language kids’ YouTube channel Wizz and on ITVX in the U.K. The series helps children learn to problem-solve through art and design, manage challenges and work together. Ferly has tapped Little Dot Studios to manage the brand’s presence on YouTube.
Lady Glenconner condemns ‘completely untrue’ The Crown storyline about Prince Philip
Lady Glenconner, a lady-in-waiting to the late Princess Margaret, has condemned Netflix’s The Crown for its portrayal of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s sister.Prince Philip’s elder sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, died in 1937 after the plane she was travelling on to the UK crashed in Ostend, Belgium due to foggy weather.The second season of The Crown depicted Cecile’s death as being connected to Philip. The fictional scenes showed Philip being involved in an incident at his boarding school which means he can’t join his family in Germany during the half-term holidays.As a consequence of...
