The best Apple Black Friday deals you can get right now
Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we've spotted so far, including big savings on MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches and more.
AOL Corp
Lowe’s just unveiled its 2022 Black Friday deals, and they’re too good to miss
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Aren’t you so glad retailers have stopped waiting...
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get an Apple TV 4K for $100 this Black Friday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering all sorts of discounts on Apple...
17 of the Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals — Up to 75% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to Black Friday deals, Amazon is our top destination for pretty much everything — from tech, to appliances, to decor to even clothing. Especially clothing! Amazon Fashion has become a top shopping destination for amazing […]
Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more
Black Friday is finally here, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The biggest shopping event of the year will run all weekend and bring discounts on everything from TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, Nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday...
Ars Technica
Android TV will require App Bundles in 2023, should reduce app size by 20%
Android TV is going to be less storage-greedy in the future. Google announced that Android's space-saving app file format, Android App Bundles (AABs), will finally be the standard on Android TV. By May 2023—that's in six months—Google will require all Android TV apps to switch to the new file format, which can cut down on app storage requirements by 20 percent.
Digital Trends
AirPods Black Friday deals: Save on AirPods Pro and Max
Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25, but a lot of retailers are already making Black Friday discounts available. This makes right now a great time to beat the rush and still land some of the best Black Friday deals. This is particularly enticing if you’re on the lookout for Black Friday headphone deals, as several models of Apple’s AirPods are seeing impressive discounts. These are some of the best Apple Black Friday deals you’ll find, so read onward for more details on landing one of the best AirPods Black Friday deals you can shop today.
The Apple Watch Black Friday deal is a good one
If you’re searching for certain gadgets or tech items this Black Friday, good news: Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts during the event, some of which run through Cyber Monday. A favorite among shoppers and one of Apple’s newest models, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale; while it’s only 13% off right now, it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the tech giant’s latest launches. And, to evaluate the quality of this deal, we ran them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to ensure it’s at its lowest price in at least three months.
Ars Technica
The world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone is the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
The world's first smartphone with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power most of the flagship Android phones coming out in 2023, but BBK's Vivo is beating everyone to the punch and releasing before the new year. The phone is coming out in China on December 6 for 6,499 CNY (about $910).
housebeautiful.com
Meghan Markle's Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Are their Lowest Price Ever for Black Friday
Amazon's Black Friday Sale is here and anyone who's in the market for a supportive and aesthetic sneaker upgrade is in luck. Meghan Markle's comfortable-chic Adidas running shoes are 50% off now. Markle wore the Adidas Ultraboost 19 sneakers to her son Archie's baby shower at The Mark Hotel in...
Ars Technica
Review: Dell’s 32-inch UltraSharp monitor has a high-contrast IPS Black screen
Ports 2x USB-C upstream, 1x USB-C downstream, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 out, 5x USB-A downstream, 1x 3.5 mm, 1x RJ45. (712.6 × 230 × 497.84-647.27 mm) Weight. 26.23 lbs. (11.9 kg) Warranty 3 years. Price (MSRP) $1,029. I get it; not everyone finds...
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that...
Ars Technica
Windows Subsystem for Linux with GUI apps launches for Windows 10
The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), one of the best reasons to run Windows 11, is now available to Windows 10 users, in the latest version and with all its features. WSL dropped its "preview" label with this 1.0 release, and aims to simplify its installation from here on out.
Ugg Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on slippers, slides, boots and more
Black Friday is back, with brilliant bargains and deals not to be missed. Landing on the last Friday of November, the shopping extravaganza delivers cut-price offers across major brands from Apple to Zara, Lego and more. Plus there will of course be offers on beauty, tech and home appliances. The event offers an opportunity to save cash on pricier items in perfect time for Christmas. If you’re stuck for ideas, check out the discounts we’re expecting from The White Company, Dyson and Jo Malone, and stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.Follow live: The best early...
Ars Technica
Report: FTC “likely” to file suit to block Microsoft/Activision merger
The Federal Trade Commission will "likely" move to file an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard to block the companies' planned $69 billion merger deal. That's according to a new Politico report citing "three [unnamed] people with knowledge of the matter." While Politico writes that a lawsuit is still...
Ars Technica
HP plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs amid plummeting PC demand
HP is the latest tech company to announce extensive layoffs. Following a surge in demand for computing products amid pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions, the computer vendor is readjusting as consumer demand for laptops and desktops falls. In its Q4 and fiscal 2022 results shared Tuesday, HP announced that it will...
