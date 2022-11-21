Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
NJ superwoman makes female entrepreneurs’ dreams come true
I don’t know about you, but every time I watch Shark Tank I think that there are so many great ideas I have that I wish I could bring to market. A lot of women have these dreams, and Shark Tank proves it. But there’s one woman who has...
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
These are the most authentic diners in NJ
I saw Guy Fieri pop up in the news the other day. He’s an interesting dude. He looks like he should be some random guy working at Game Stop. Instead, he’s a celebrity chef who hosts “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” among other shows. He featured Clifton’s...
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Search for missing Mahwah, NJ hiker called off as investigation continues
MAHWAH — Police have ended their two-day search for Héctor Zamorano in the Ramapo Valley Reservation but continue to investigate his disappearance. Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 9:20 a.m. Sunday without his cell phone, according to Mahwah police. When he did not return home after 12 hours, his wife Maria Luceromena contacted police, according to Police Chief Stephen Jaffe.
Almost all gone: A brief history of the Port Authority toll booth
Earlier this month, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the agency would deactivate the last of its toll booths and implement a new state-of-the-art all cashless tolling system at the Lincoln Tunnel. This is set to happen on Sunday, Dec. 11 and once activation of...
End of an era: A sad exit to an iconic NJ Shore music venue
It's rare that two generations of music lovers can have memories of seeing bands at the same dive bar 30 years apart, but in my family, that's exactly the case. My son Ray and I have both been music lovers our whole lives. (Well, I was first!) In 1980, I...
