My, how far we’ve come. Merely a year ago we just weren’t that into pod coffee makers, now we’re scouring the web for the best Nespresso Black Friday deals. While a Nespresso machine may not be everyone’s cup of tea (er, cup of coffee), for those who value the convenience of a single-serve option that makes both coffee and espresso-style shots, the Nespresso Vertuo line can’t be beat. We still have yet to be sold on the Keurig or Ninja’s machine that supposedly functions as both a K-cup and Nespresso coffee maker, but Epi staffer Emily Farris claims her Nespresso Vertuo machine is the best gift she’s ever received and even says it’s the one kitchen item she would grab in a fire.

2 DAYS AGO