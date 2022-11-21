ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gimme 5
13-17-23-28-32
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Lotto America
03-12-14-29-32, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 5
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $30,490,000
Lucky For Life
01-02-05-33-38, Lucky Ball: 12
(one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-7-1
(six, seven, one)
Pick 3 Evening
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
Pick 4 Day
8-4-6-5
(eight, four, six, five)
Pick 4 Evening
8-7-6-1
(eight, seven, six, one)
Powerball
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000
World Poker Tour
JC-AD-2D-2H-10H
(JC, AD, 2D, 2H, 10H)
