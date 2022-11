Nov. 23—Police arrested John Edward Carlson, 60, on three local warrants at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Interstate 35 and Freeborn County Road 46. Police arrested Jesse Taylor Black, 32, on a Stearns County warrant at 11 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop near East Second Street and Frank Avenue.

