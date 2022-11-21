ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

NFL 'faces collusion grievance from players' union after team owners agreed to deny stars fully guaranteed contracts after Browns QB Deshaun Watson's controversial $230m deal'

The NFL is reportedly facing a grievance from the players' union, accusing league owners of colluding to deny their stars fully guaranteed contracts in the wake of Deshaun Watson's controversial $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. League general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo to teams on October 20,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Eliminating This Will Help The Cavs Reach Their Full Potential

The Cavs cannot only be a good team, but they can also be a great team when they're playing their best basketball. When this team is firing on all cylinders they are a legitimate Finals Contender. But over the last few games, a troubling theme has started to emerge that...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation. This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Stat Shows How Great Amari Cooper Has Been This Season

Don’t let the Cleveland Browns’ 3-7 record distract you from how good Amari Cooper has been this season. Late-game lapses aside, the Cleveland Browns will roll out the 4th-ranked offense Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while it is easy to recognize Nick Chubb’s contribution to Cleveland’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Do The Browns Still Have A Chance To Make The Playoffs?

Things are looking mighty bleak for the Cleveland Browns playoff chances this year. Even if they run the table with Deshaun Watson, they are far from likely to secure a wild card spot. According to ESPN’s latest evaluation, Cleveland is mired in the 13th position in the AFC playoff race....
CLEVELAND, OH

