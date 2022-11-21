Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14
No. 1 China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2) Time, site: 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; Lake Worth ISD on YouTube. Breakdown: The deeper a team travels into the playoffs, the more experience it gains. That’s been a major pillar for...
CW33 NewsFix
REGIONAL PREVIEW: Argyle vs. Grapevine
Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to head full force towards the state championships. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset in order to keep their seasons alive. This week, CW33 will broadcast the Friday night regional matchup...
dallasexpress.com
Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap
Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Carroll High School - Southlake football team will have a game with McKinney High School on November 25, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Community News
Hejny finally living dream as Bearcats QB
Hauss worked hard to get better and he’s still working hard to improve. The players all like him, believe in him, and are completely behind him. He’s earned the complete respect of every one of them and all the coaches.”. Hauss Hejny admits that even as he was...
starlocalmedia.com
Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball
Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
fwtx.com
Where the Crushed Souls of TCU’s Opponents Are Laid to Rest
Showing their respects for the 11 teams, Big 12 and otherwise, that the Horned Frogs have left behind in the wake of their, so far, undefeated season, a home on Bellaire Drive has transformed their front yard into a burial ground. The cemetery — I recently discovered the difference between...
The Final Four is coming back to North Texas
The Final Four will return to Arlington and AT&T Stadium in 2030, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced Tuesday. Read more here.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
No matter if it's rain or sunshine, it's always a good day to be alive and that's true with the holiday season, and of course, winning a couple of thousand dollars couldn't hurt.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
City of Duncanville Launches Redesigned Website and New DuncanvilleTX.gov Domain
Duncanville, TX – On November 22, 2022, the City of Duncanville launched the new DuncanvilleTX.gov. The new site has an eye-catching redesign, is able to be viewed on any device, and meets ADA compliance standards for users relying on assistive technologies. According to the City of Duncanville, the website...
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
fortworthreport.org
How a TCU basketball player became the inspiration for a Fort Worth nonprofit
For underserved high school students, scholarships can be a lifeline, but they don’t provide everything a student needs for success. That’s where Fort Worth nonprofit Create + Collaborate steps in to ensure that students have the resources they need for the next steps of their lives, even when college isn’t in the picture.
This restaurant has the largest patio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow
"We've got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food," Stan said.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
Jersey Mike's Subs to offer sandwiches in Plano
Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new Plano location in 2023. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open a new location in Plano. The new store will be located at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 102B, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road. No opening date is available yet, but construction is slated to conclude in March 2023, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website. Jersey Mike’s serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches. www.jerseymikes.com.
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0