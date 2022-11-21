Read full article on original website
Mary Kay Cabot: If Kevin Stefanski wanted to fire a coach, he could fire a coach
Mary Kay Cabot on the Browns’ expectations with Deshaun Watson returning. Does Kevin Stefanski have the power to fire an assistant coach and the process that goes into those decisions. Paul DePodesta’s role with the team.
Kevin Stefanski on 3-7 Browns: “We are all frustrated” but coordinator changes don’t appear to be in the offing
Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Bills was the Browns sixth in their last seven games and dropped Cleveland to a stunning, and disappointing, 3-7 on the season.
Ezra Cleveland Could Take on a Massive Role for Vikings in Week 12
For the second time in as many weeks, the Vikings lost their star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a concussion. As a result, head coach Kevin O’Connell has already announced that they second-year offensive lineman will not play on Thanksgiving against the New England Patriots. Because of this development, Ezra Cleveland could take on a massive role for the Vikings.
Dolphins sign veteran defensive lineman, adding depth after Ogbah’s season-ending injury
The Dolphins on Wednesday announced they have signed veteran defensive tackle Justin Zimmer to the active roster, adding depth to their defensive front after Emmanuel Ogbah’s season-ending triceps injury
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers
Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation. This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.
What's the latest on Todd Downing?
Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving...
Robert Saleh avoids committing to Zach Wilson as NY Jets QB
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not committing to Zach Wilson at quarterback vs. Chicago Bears. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the team’s disappointing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Saleh did not come out to speak to the media until over an hour after his scheduled time, citing “personal things with the staff” as the reason for his tardiness.
Cleveland Browns' Stadium vandalized ahead of matchup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and is being investigated by police.
Browns Notes: Kevin Stefanski says Paul DePodesta is “helpful” during weekly game prep
At 3-7, the Browns are all but mathematically eliminated before Thanksgiving. So what is it that DePodesta does these days to help head coach Kevin Stefanski outsmart the competition on game days?
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
Timetable Placed on Browns Center Ethan Pocic's Injury, Good News on Jack Conklin
Cleveland Browns starting center Ethan Pocic left yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills early on with what was named a knee injury. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pocic is going to be out "weeks" with the injury. Whether or not the Browns decide to place Pocic on the injured...
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)
It is Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come to town on Sunday afternoon. Those preparations hit a snag with a bizarre FirstEnergy Stadium vandalism incident, and that is our top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Greg Newsome II, David Njoku and Hjalte Froholdt among idle Browns: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Cornerback Greg Newsome II, tight end David Njoku and center Hjalte Froholdt were among the Browns players sitting out practice Wednesday as the team prepared for the Bucs. Newsome suffered a concussion in practice on Friday and sat out the loss to the Bills. He told cleveland.com...
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
At 3-7, bleak playoff hopes, Myles Garrett says Browns are "too good of a team to have this record"; Pocic out
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns were hoping to keep their chance of making the playoffs alive during the 11-game suspension slapped on the team's franchise quarterback. By virtue of losing six of their last seven games, the Browns hopes of having a chance at making the playoffs are all but over after losing a 31-23 game to the Bills on Sunday.
Kevin Stefanski on DC Joe Woods’ standing: ‘My focus is on us getting a win vs. Tampa’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski declined to give his embattled defensive coordinator Joe Woods a vote of confidence on Monday, or put his feet to the fire. Instead, he did what always does: stayed on the one-lane road to the next game, which in this case is a visit from the 5-5 Bucs and Tom Brady.
