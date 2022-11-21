ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

purplePTSD.com

Ezra Cleveland Could Take on a Massive Role for Vikings in Week 12

For the second time in as many weeks, the Vikings lost their star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a concussion. As a result, head coach Kevin O’Connell has already announced that they second-year offensive lineman will not play on Thanksgiving against the New England Patriots. Because of this development, Ezra Cleveland could take on a massive role for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
brownsnation.com

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation. This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Tennessean

What's the latest on Todd Downing?

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
Jets X-Factor

Robert Saleh avoids committing to Zach Wilson as NY Jets QB

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not committing to Zach Wilson at quarterback vs. Chicago Bears. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the team’s disappointing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Saleh did not come out to speak to the media until over an hour after his scheduled time, citing “personal things with the staff” as the reason for his tardiness.
NEW YORK STATE
purplePTSD.com

Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick

Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/23/22)

It is Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to come to town on Sunday afternoon. Those preparations hit a snag with a bizarre FirstEnergy Stadium vandalism incident, and that is our top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

At 3-7, bleak playoff hopes, Myles Garrett says Browns are "too good of a team to have this record"; Pocic out

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns were hoping to keep their chance of making the playoffs alive during the 11-game suspension slapped on the team's franchise quarterback. By virtue of losing six of their last seven games, the Browns hopes of having a chance at making the playoffs are all but over after losing a 31-23 game to the Bills on Sunday.
