Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
FBI: $9,000 worth of drugs found in man’s underwear during traffic stop in Potter County
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The FBI has arrested a man after finding $9,000 worth of drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop in Potter County. According to the criminal complaint, during Oct., officials became aware of a large-scale cocaine base dealer identified as Brandon Burks. While law enforcement...
KTRE
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized over 13,000 counterfeit items with an estimated worth of $16 million at an Amarillo business. Amarillo Police Department said in August, a report was made to it’s department of trademark counterfeiting that was committed at a local business, Chino’s located at 2710 Civic Circle.
Comments / 0