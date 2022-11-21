Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Manchester United sack Cristiano Ronaldo but Chelsea owner Todd Boehly still sees his ‘appeal’ — report
Cristiano Ronaldo has been sacked by Manchester United. They’re officially calling it an exit by “mutual agreement”, but we can all recognize a sacking when we see one after plenty of “mutual agreement” departures of Chelsea managers over the years. United’s statement is barely longer...
'Good Riddance' - Twitter Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United
Manchester United have announced Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club after the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
Players are being ‘controlled’ at Qatar World Cup, says Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says players are being “controlled” at the Qatar World Cup.The start of the tournament has been dominated by off-field issues such as the exploitation of migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, and LGBTQ+ rights in the host country.The flames were stoked by the extraordinary opening address of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in which he conflated his experiences as ginger-haired child who moved from Italy to Switzerland with that of discriminated groups in Qatar like south Asian labourers, the gay community and disabled people.There has also been a growing furore around the OneLove armband,...
Cristiano Ronaldo is out at Manchester United after an explosive interview
The termination of the 37-year-old forward's contract comes after an interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners.
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United "with immediate effect," club says
Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect after the club and the player agreed to terminate his contract. Manchester United began a process that could have led to Ronaldo being sacked following an explosive interview with Talk TV earlier this month. In the interview, he accused the club of "betraying" him and said he had "no respect" for his head coach Erik ten Hag.
Ben Stokes puts prep over precedent as England ease towards Pakistan challenge
Decision to scrap meaningless final day of warm-up a further sign of England's new mindset
Rainbow hats and flags get go-ahead as Wales and England seek World Cup progress
Fifa has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games.The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.The FAW urged Fifa to stick to their message that “everybody will be welcome” in Qatar during the tournament after the first week was marred by its handling of LGBTQ+ symbols.Our fan-led cultural festival uniting #YWalGoch 🫶 💟 @arts_wales_...
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Official Statement Following Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has released an official statement following his contract being mutually terminated by Manchester United.
Treatment of World Cup fans in Qatar monitored after rainbow hat ban
Downing Street has said the treatment of UK fans at the World Cup is being closely monitored after rainbow bucket hats were confiscated from Wales supporters in Qatar.Former Wales team captain Laura McAllister, who is an ambassador for her country at the tournament, was among a number of supporters told to remove the hats.Some have claimed they were told it was a “banned symbol” despite Fifa previously saying rainbow coloured flags and clothing were not prohibited in the stadiums.Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the Gulf state but the host nation’s organisers had repeatedly said “all are welcome” in the run-up...
England fans banned from entering World Cup 2022 stadiums in crusader costumes
England fans wearing the outfits have already been turned away from some stadiums
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will...
Report: Manchester United TERMINATE The Contract Of Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United for the second time in his career, but this time will certainly leave a bad taste in the mouth of both the player and the club, as his contract has been terminated. It has been billed as mutual consent, with both the player and...
Ex-England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio, 50, 'facing bankruptcy' as World Cup-winning hero insists: 'It's all okay...there's nothing to worry about'
England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio has insisted 'it's all okay' after it emerged he is fighting a bankruptcy claim. HMRC lodged a case against the World Cup-winning hero, 50, at the High Court in central London on Tuesday, according to reports. Dallaglio said he was 'aware' of the claim as...
England feared red card and ‘unlimited liability’ for wearing OneLove armband at World Cup
England and six other federations feared that their captains could have been issued a red card, and that there was essentially “unlimited liability”, had they worn the OneLove armband in their opening World Cup matches.There wouldn’t even have been the prospect of an iconic photo, as any sanction would have been administered before the teams set out onto the pitch. It was for this reason that the federations were keen to take the decision out of the players’ hands, and not put them under any pressure.The relatively small gesture of the armbands - a protest against Qatar’s laws and...
England stars are struggling to stay in touch with family members in Qatar due to patchy WiFi at their World Cup base... with fears over a potential Covid breakout leaving staff reluctant to organise in-person meetings
England's players are struggling to stay in touch with loved ones at the World Cup due to unstable internet connections. Until this point, players and families have only managed to see each other once in person, following Monday's game against Iran when Gareth Southgate gave his squad permission to enter the stands to see loved ones after the final whistle.
Papa Johns Trophy: Tom Huddlestone helps Man Utd Under-21s reach last 16
Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone helped Manchester United Under-21s win at Wolves in the Papa Johns Trophy second round. The ex-Tottenham man, who turns 36 next month, joined United as an academy coach in the summer after being released by Hull. He has made several substitute appearances in the EFL...
Liverpool looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona star
Liverpool are looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were looking to sign De Jong during the summer transfer window. The Dutch international opted to stay in Spain this season...
