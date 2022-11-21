PIT: 10-7-3 (23 points) | PHI: 9-7-2 (20 points) WATCH: TNT | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers for their first matchup of the season and the only one at Wells Fargo Center. The Penguins face the Flyers three times this season but after tonight they won't face them again until March 11th at home. Last season the Penguins went 3-1-0 against the Flyers. Kris Letang led the team in points with six points (2G-4A) in four games played. Both of his goals were game-winning goals. The Penguins are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games played against the Flyers and in those games, they are 37% (10/27) on the power play.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO