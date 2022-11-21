Read full article on original website
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL Postpones Today's Colorado at Nashville Game
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
Game Preview: 11.25.22 at PHI
PIT: 10-7-3 (23 points) | PHI: 9-7-2 (20 points) WATCH: TNT | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers for their first matchup of the season and the only one at Wells Fargo Center. The Penguins face the Flyers three times this season but after tonight they won't face them again until March 11th at home. Last season the Penguins went 3-1-0 against the Flyers. Kris Letang led the team in points with six points (2G-4A) in four games played. Both of his goals were game-winning goals. The Penguins are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games played against the Flyers and in those games, they are 37% (10/27) on the power play.
NHL Morning Skate for November 25
* The NHL will reach the Quarter Mark during Friday's 14-game slate. A full day of hockey starts at 1 p.m. ET and will end about 12 hours later. * The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown returns today with a doubleheader on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports that opens with an intrastate rivalry between the Penguins and Flyers and concludes with the Blues visiting the Lightning.
GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars
The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game, Central Division road trip on Friday when they visit the Dallas Stars for the second and final time this season. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
MTL@CBJ : Game recap
COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
Avalanche-Predators game for Nov. 25 postponed
NEW YORK - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. A decision on...
MTL@CHI: What you need to know
CHICAGO - The Canadiens play a rare weekday afternoon contest on Friday in Chicago to wrap up a two-game road trip. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens arrive in Chicago on the heels of a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus...
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
How to watch Stars vs. Jets: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Winnipeg on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets at American Airlines Center. Game 21: Dallas Stars (12-5-3, 27 points) vs. Winnipeg Jets (11-6-1, 23 points)
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby & Jake Guentzel (10) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.7% (18th) / PK - 80.9% (9th) Penguins:. PP -...
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Welcome Canadiens to United Center
Chicago comes home a day after Thanksgiving to face Montreal. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens in Chicago in this Friday matinée (TICKETS). RECAP. Four different Blackhawks found the back of the net during...
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals
In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
Dach thriving for Canadiens heading into game against former team
Spent three seasons with Blackhawks prior to offseason trade. Kirby Dach said he is feeling good about where is now. "I just think it's a combination of everything," he said. That refers to adjusting well to the Montreal Canadiens, to whom he was traded to by the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7, and then getting comfortable playing right wing, a change for the longtime center, with left wing Cole Caufield and center Nick Suzuki.
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0
Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
Gurianov is back in the lineup after being out for six games
Denis Gurianov returns after being sidelined by an upper body injury and the time to shine is now. Denis Gurianov needs to make a statement on the ice pretty soon, and that opportunity starts Wednesday. The 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Gurianov has slowly been passed by teammates...
Ovechkin lifts Capitals past Flyers in OT
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored at 1:04 of overtime, and the Washington Capitals handed the Philadelphia Flyers their eighth straight loss with a 3-2 win at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. Ovechkin scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Dylan Strome. "Great pass, obviously,"...
