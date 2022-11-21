Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
coinchapter.com
Black Friday Sale 2022 – Buy Bitcoin and Ethereum at 70% Discount
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – While shoppers around the world prepare for a Black Friday frenzy, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) each declined 70% year-to-date and will meet Thanksgiving around $16,500 and $1,150, respectively. So will BTC and ETH 70% Black Friday sale 2022 be included in the shopping spree?. Will...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency prices today: Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT), Vechain (VET), Chiliz (CHZ)
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The crypto market experienced a slight 6% uptick since Nov 22, as several large altcoins followed Bitcoin’s lead. However, the general outlook remains bearish, as many digital assets exhibit signs of downturn continuation. Here is what’s ahead for Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT), Vechain (VET), and Chiliz (CHZ).
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
coinchapter.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Climbs Higher As Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH) Remain Bearish
The global bear market shouldn’t discourage you from investing in the cryptocurrency market, as there are tokens that can still fetch you a decent ROI. Tokens like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) are a must-buy if you desire a performing portfolio. While the duo of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain bearish, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has gained over 125% since inception to offer investors value for their money.
coinchapter.com
Is Coinbase Global at the risk of insolvency?
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): Several cryptocurrency projects are struggling to stay afloat amid Bitcoin’s bear market crisis. Amid the chaos, certain rumors are now surfacing that Coinbase Global, a top cryptocurrency related firm, is at risk of insolvency. Although the rumors stem from multiple factors relating to Coinbase’s financial health, many eyebrows...
coinchapter.com
Coinlist users unable to withdraw funds – FTX contagion at play?
YEREVAN (CoincChapter.com) – According to crypto news reporter Colin Wu, the cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform Coinlist is unable to withdraw funds, possibly caught in the insolvency contagion raging through the crypto market after the infamous FTX demise. Coinlist insolvent?. In detail, the FTX exchange and its sister company Alameda Research...
coinchapter.com
Calypso Pay Adopts Lightning Network And Now Enables Its Users Send And Receive Payments Faster
Calypso Pay Adopts Lightning Network And Now Enables Its Users Send And Receive Payments Faster. Calypso Pay, a high-volume crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, today announces it added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers. Along with Lightning, Calypso Pay utilizes automated transaction formation and mempool analysis to credit the funds before they are placed in a block to ensure near instant settlement that Bitcoin network was unable to provide.
coinchapter.com
FOMO Causes 200% Gains for Oryen ICO Investors. Will TAMA and BNB Holders Invest Before It’s Too Late?
If you believe that the prevalent crypto market is risking your earnings, you may think it’s too late to make significant profits. And yet, that’s not the situation. Some tokens are doing remarkably well despite the current market conditions – Oryen Network (ORY) is one of the most successful hot tokens right now. It is currently in its presale phase, and it’s already achieved remarkable growth despite the bearish climate.
coinchapter.com
ByBit Exchange Review: Is Bybit Safe and Legit in 2022?
Bybit is a crypto exchange platform that came into existence in 2018 and features a wide variety of advanced trading tools. This exchange platform is registered in the British Virgin Islands and headquartered in Singapore, with supplementary offices in Hong Kong and Taiwan. What makes this platform different from others is that it is a derivatives exchange. Apart from offering standard trading features, it allows traders to buy derivatives. This crypto derivative exchange platform is best for traders with some experience.
coinchapter.com
LTC/BTC: Litecoin Price Reaches Hurdle Vs Bitcoin, Why Dips Could Be Attractive
Litecoin price started a fresh increase above the 0.0035BTC resistance zone. LTC/BTC cleared a major bearish trend line with resistance near 0.0030BTC on the weekly chart. The price is now facing a major hurdle near the 0.0050BTC and 0.00512BTC resistance levels. Litecoin’s LTC price rallied this month above the 0.0030BTC...
Benzinga
Why Lufax Holding Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 11%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket
VEON Ltd. VEON shares rose 31.1% to $0.6095 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion). Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 26.8% to $0.4058 in pre-market trading. Cosmos Holdings recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share. JE...
coinchapter.com
Apecoin DAO blocks staking in North America, APE drops over 7%
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Apecoin DAO has announced that it will restrict users from parts of North America and other regions worldwide due to a restrictive regulatory environment. The Apecoin DAO announced that it will geo-block users in the United States, Canada, North. Korea, Syria, Iran, Cuba, Russia, Crimea,...
coinchapter.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Why DOGE Could Surge Above This Hurdle
Dogecoin price is holding the key $0.0720 support zone. DOGE is trading inside a contracting triangle with resistance near $0.085 on the daily chart. There could be a strong rally if there is a clear move above $0.085 and then $0.090. New Delhi(Coinchapter): DOGE price is recovering higher from the...
coinchapter.com
November Top ICOs: Big Eyes, Dash2Trade, and Oryen which gained 150% in two months!
It’s important to remember that cryptocurrency markets are time-sensitive, where there is always a competition in which all currencies try to win the most for themselves. Crypto like Oryen already gained 150% profits this November, but what about Big Eyes, and Dash2Trade?. Oryen gained 150% in profits. The success...
coinchapter.com
Zonda Slashes Maker/Taker Fees by 50% Across All Markets From November 22-29
Zonda, the leading cryptocurrency in Eastern Europe, will slash maker and taker fees by 50% for one week. Zonda is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Eastern Europe. It serves dozens of cryptocurrencies and continues to make inroads across Central Europe. Part of the Zonda growth plan is increasing the user...
Panic-buying hits parts of Beijing as it grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak
The shelves of some supermarkets in Beijing were cleared out by a surge in shoppers as the city hastily builds new COVID-19 quarantine centers.
coinchapter.com
Brits believe Brexit was a mistake; UK economy agrees
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — It has been more than six years since the UK distanced itself from the European Union, or Brexit, but the UK economy continues to suffer from the long-term harm of the decision. The country is facing its sharpest fall in living standards since records began....
