Wave 3
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky woman wins $1 million lottery prize
Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bad credit? You might live in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Horse racing, bourbon, bluegrass music and college basketball might be some of the things you think of when Kentucky is mentioned. Good credit scores, however, are most likely not the first thing you think of. A new study from WalletHub suggests the Bluegrass State lands in the bottom ten for good credit […]
WHAS 11
'I couldn't sleep': Grant County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
kentuckytoday.com
Cameron, other AGs investigating solar company
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron is leading a nine-state coalition of his counterparts asking five solar lending companies to suspend payments from Pink Energy customers, while an investigation of the company is underway. Cameron’s group sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
KFVS12
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
wdrb.com
Golden eagle from Canada migrating to Bernheim Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golden eagle that spends her winters in Kentucky is making her way to Bernheim Forest. Athena began her trip south on Oct. 16 from Wapusk National Park in Canada. On Nov. 15, she was in Indiana near Patoka Lake for the final stretch for of her migration.
kentuckytoday.com
Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
wevv.com
Former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. dies at 88
One of Kentucky's former leaders has passed away. On Tuesday, current Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the death of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Brown Jr. served as the 55th governor of the state from 1979 to 1983. He died at the age of 88 on Monday, according to Beshear.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Applications Open for Grants to Bring High-Speed Internet to More Kentucky Families
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more families across Kentucky. This round includes more than $206 million. The distribution of...
Kentuckians Falling Behind on Utility Bills as Rates Soar
Counties in the Commonwealth are taking steps toward clean energy, but progress has been slow.
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
KFVS12
Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home
Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas. One Cape Christmas event this weekend is the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. Thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway this Sunday. First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/23/2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
lakercountry.com
KY Dept. of Revenue sets 23-24 Homestead Exemption
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021-2022 exemption of $40,500.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
Fox 19
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Before you grab your reusable shopping bags, you should know that some of the largest grocery stores and chains across the U.S. announced they will be closed on turkey day. It’s not just grocery stores. Banks and schools will also be closed for the federal holiday.
