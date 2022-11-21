ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
DRY RIDGE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky woman wins $1 million lottery prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Dry Ridge, won the first $1 million prize from the Kentucky Lottery’s new game, the $50 500X Scratch-off ticket. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from a vending machine at a Fastlane gas station in Crittenden earlier this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Bad credit? You might live in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Horse racing, bourbon, bluegrass music and college basketball might be some of the things you think of when Kentucky is mentioned. Good credit scores, however, are most likely not the first thing you think of. A new study from WalletHub suggests the Bluegrass State lands in the bottom ten for good credit […]
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Cameron, other AGs investigating solar company

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron is leading a nine-state coalition of his counterparts asking five solar lending companies to suspend payments from Pink Energy customers, while an investigation of the company is underway. Cameron’s group sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
MAYFIELD, KY
wdrb.com

Golden eagle from Canada migrating to Bernheim Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golden eagle that spends her winters in Kentucky is making her way to Bernheim Forest. Athena began her trip south on Oct. 16 from Wapusk National Park in Canada. On Nov. 15, she was in Indiana near Patoka Lake for the final stretch for of her migration.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. dies at 88

One of Kentucky's former leaders has passed away. On Tuesday, current Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the death of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Brown Jr. served as the 55th governor of the state from 1979 to 1983. He died at the age of 88 on Monday, according to Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home

Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas. One Cape Christmas event this weekend is the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. Thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway this Sunday. First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/23/2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

KY Dept. of Revenue sets 23-24 Homestead Exemption

The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods. By statute, the amount of the homestead exemption is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation. The 2023-2024 exemption reflects a $5,850 increase over the 2021-2022 exemption of $40,500.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY

