Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs board OKs move forward on fourth middle school
Andy Brosig/News-Sun Students crowd the hallway between classes Wednesday at Heizer Middle School in Hobbs. Projected enrollment increases at all three Hobbs middle schools and across the district are one reason the Hobbs Board of Education approved moving forward with a plan to build a new Heizer Middle School and add a fourth middle school campus to the district in the next few years.
KRQE News 13
Thanksgiving storm to cause difficult travel east
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico. Dense fog has been sitting throughout Carlsbad and Hobbs. Use caution on the roads. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny.
KFOX 14
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide incident
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide incident from November 18. Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs involving an unwanted subject. Once they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera deceased inside a vehicle. This...
Duo get 40 years in prison after Carlsbad killing in motorcycle theft gone wrong
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal court has decided Donald Busch and Stetson Barnes from Carlsbad and Loving deserve 40 years in prison after trying to steal a motorcycle in 2019. The bike’s owner allegedly confronted Busch and his collaborators with a gun before Barnes shot and killed the bike’s owner. The victim died for a […]
Child left alone in running vehicle causes crash in parking lot, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mother was arrested earlier this week after officers investigating a crash said she left her three children alone inside a running vehicle. Chelse Roy, 30, has been charged with three counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, on November 22, officers with the Odessa […]
myfoxzone.com
Two people arrested on capital murder charges in Ector County
ODESSA, Texas — Two people were arrested in Ector County on November 21 on capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and injury to a child charges. The mother, Megan Lange, and the stepfather, Rodolfo Reyes, have been accused of strangling their 8-year-old son to death.
