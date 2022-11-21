ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jal, NM

Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs board OKs move forward on fourth middle school

Andy Brosig/News-Sun Students crowd the hallway between classes Wednesday at Heizer Middle School in Hobbs. Projected enrollment increases at all three Hobbs middle schools and across the district are one reason the Hobbs Board of Education approved moving forward with a plan to build a new Heizer Middle School and add a fourth middle school campus to the district in the next few years.
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Thanksgiving storm to cause difficult travel east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is foggy in southeast New Mexico. Dense fog has been sitting throughout Carlsbad and Hobbs. Use caution on the roads. The rest of the state is mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures will warm up today with the help of breezy west winds. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny.
HOBBS, NM
KFOX 14

Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

Lea County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide incident

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide incident from November 18. Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of E Carter Lane in Hobbs involving an unwanted subject. Once they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Vanessa Najera deceased inside a vehicle. This...
LEA COUNTY, NM
myfoxzone.com

Two people arrested on capital murder charges in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — Two people were arrested in Ector County on November 21 on capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and injury to a child charges. The mother, Megan Lange, and the stepfather, Rodolfo Reyes, have been accused of strangling their 8-year-old son to death.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX

