ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars

The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
NEW YORK STATE
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album

The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the essentials of 12-bar acoustic blues

Now and again, it’s good to put electric guitars and their associated paraphernalia aside and sit down with an acoustic to make some music. But keeping the rhythmic and melodic interest happening as a solo performer is a very different proposition to playing in the context of a band or, come to think of it, even a duo.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Guitar World Magazine

"It was a wild scene up there": The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Billy Cox and Mitch Mitchell recount the explosive, and chaotic, Woodstock set that changed the world

In this classic GW interview, Hendrix's late-period rhythm section reveal the highs and lows of one of rock's most immortal performances, and what it was really like to collaborate with the ultimate guitar hero. Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27, 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his...
American Songwriter

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

A 1968 Fender Rosewood Tele built for and played by Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb

A prototype 1968 Fender Rosewood Telecaster built for Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb. According to the music marketplace, the electric guitar is one of six prototypes, and a sister six-string to the Rosewood Tele beloved by George Harrison, who used his during the Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop gig atop the Apple Corps headquarters in London.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Guitar World Magazine

The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV

A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar Center's massive Black Friday sale has landed – prices slashed on big brands from Fender to Martin

Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing with all the major music retailers unveiling their sales this week. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center – and we must say, we are mighty impressed with what's on offer this year. From now until 28 November you can bag eye-watering discounts on a huge number of products and major brands (opens in new tab) across their site.
Guitar World Magazine

Josh Smith teases new-look, freshly spec’d version of his Ibanez FLATV1 signature guitar

We have a sneaky suspicion that Ibanez is cooking up some seriously tasty signature guitars at the moment. Not even a fortnight ago, Lari Basilio – owner of the brand’s best-selling LB1 single-cut – shared a sneak peek at what looked like a freshly finished version of her flagship Violet electric guitar.
Guitar World Magazine

Jim Dunlop announces glow-in-the-dark Jerry Cantrell Firefly Cry Baby wah pedal

Jerry Cantrell and Jim Dunlop have teamed up for a new take on his signature JC95 wah pedal, dubbed the Firefly Cry Baby wah. The Firefly features firefly artwork and a ‘JC Cantrell’ logo on the tread, both of which glow in the dark, as do the front badge and bottom plate text.

Comments / 0

Community Policy