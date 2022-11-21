Read full article on original website
Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars
The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Lava Music treats its advanced Lava Me 3 smart guitar to eye-catching new Golden Hour finish
Inspired by that magical time of day, the new finish also heralds the arrival of new pitch shift, delay and reverb effects to the guitar's HILAVA system. Lava Music has introduced a new-look iteration of its advanced Lava Me 3 smart acoustic-electric guitar, which arrives in a glorious Golden Hour colorway.
Learn the essentials of 12-bar acoustic blues
Now and again, it’s good to put electric guitars and their associated paraphernalia aside and sit down with an acoustic to make some music. But keeping the rhythmic and melodic interest happening as a solo performer is a very different proposition to playing in the context of a band or, come to think of it, even a duo.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
"It was a wild scene up there": The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Billy Cox and Mitch Mitchell recount the explosive, and chaotic, Woodstock set that changed the world
In this classic GW interview, Hendrix's late-period rhythm section reveal the highs and lows of one of rock's most immortal performances, and what it was really like to collaborate with the ultimate guitar hero. Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27, 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his...
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Missed 1 Aspect of His Relationship With John Bonham That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Robert Plant found he missed an aspect of his relationship with John Bonham that had nothing to do with music.
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
A 1968 Fender Rosewood Tele built for and played by Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb
A prototype 1968 Fender Rosewood Telecaster built for Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb. According to the music marketplace, the electric guitar is one of six prototypes, and a sister six-string to the Rosewood Tele beloved by George Harrison, who used his during the Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop gig atop the Apple Corps headquarters in London.
Jimmy Page Had 1 of His Yardbirds Bandmates Contribute to ‘Led Zeppelin I’ in a Unique Way
Jimmy Page relied on his former Yardbirds bandmate to contribute to 'Led Zeppelin I' in a non-musical way.
Watch Jeff Beck’s flawless jam of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing with Johnny Depp on rhythm guitar
Beck once again proves he's just getting better and better, delivering an emotive, improv-heavy performance of the 1967 classic. Earlier this month, Jeff Beck completed his 2022 tour of the US, which saw the electric guitar icon team up with actor/guitarist and new-found bandmate Johnny Depp for a stint of dates across October and November.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV
A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
Guitar Center's massive Black Friday sale has landed – prices slashed on big brands from Fender to Martin
Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing with all the major music retailers unveiling their sales this week. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center – and we must say, we are mighty impressed with what's on offer this year. From now until 28 November you can bag eye-watering discounts on a huge number of products and major brands (opens in new tab) across their site.
1958 Gibson Les Paul played onstage for years by Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band hits the auction block
The guitar – which began life as a Goldtop, but was later given a sunburst finish at Betts' request – is expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million. A 1958 sunburst Gibson Les Paul owned and played on stage by Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has hit the auction block.
Josh Smith teases new-look, freshly spec’d version of his Ibanez FLATV1 signature guitar
We have a sneaky suspicion that Ibanez is cooking up some seriously tasty signature guitars at the moment. Not even a fortnight ago, Lari Basilio – owner of the brand’s best-selling LB1 single-cut – shared a sneak peek at what looked like a freshly finished version of her flagship Violet electric guitar.
Jim Dunlop announces glow-in-the-dark Jerry Cantrell Firefly Cry Baby wah pedal
Jerry Cantrell and Jim Dunlop have teamed up for a new take on his signature JC95 wah pedal, dubbed the Firefly Cry Baby wah. The Firefly features firefly artwork and a ‘JC Cantrell’ logo on the tread, both of which glow in the dark, as do the front badge and bottom plate text.
Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and major influence on the '70s English punk movement, dies aged 75
Johnson passed away in his home on Monday (November 21), a statement on his social media pages confirms. Wilko Johnson, guitarist and vocalist of British rock band Dr. Feelgood who heavily influenced the English punk movement in the ‘70s, has died aged 75. News of Johnson’s death was confirmed...
