The Batavian
Martha L. Beechler
Martha L. Beechler, 81, of Oakfield, passed away on November 22, 2022. She was born in Pennsylvania on September 15, 1941 to the late Thomas and Lucille (Fatheringham) Way. In addition to her parents, Martha is predeceased by her husband; Alton C. Beechler Sr., son Ken Beechler; daughter Debra Beechler; sisters Margo Vanderkooi and Thomasina Spencer.
The Batavian
Mary Susan Kleps Sokoloski
Batavia - Mary Susan Kleps Sokoloski , 78 of Batavia passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Sue was born Wednesday, January 5th, 1944 in Batavia, NY a daughter of the late Albert J Kleps and Katherine Kleps. Sue graduated from Batavia High School in 1961, raised two wonderful boys, and worked at St. Jerome Hospital as a Dietetic Technician until her retirement.
The Batavian
Richard F. Seymour
Batavia – Richard F. Seymour was reunited with the Lord, his wife and their son on Friday, November 18, 2022, after his passing at the NYS Veterans’ Home at Batavia, NY. He was 90 years old. A man of faith, he was a member of the Northgate Free Methodist Church.
The Batavian
Richard D. Walls
Richard D. Walls, 87, of Elba, passed away on November 19, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. Richard was born October 3, 1935 in Batavia, a son of the late William and Rachel (Ware) Walls. Richard was a 1953 graduate of Oakfield Alabama Central School and graduated in 1957 from...
The Batavian
STOP-DWI patrols planned for Thanksgiving weekend
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of LeRoy Police Department will be participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program this week to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately, more people on...
Genesee County's unemployment rate falls to 2.1 percent
Genesee County's unemployment rate hit what could be an all-time low in October at 2.1 percent. Available records go back to 1990, and the 2.1 rate is the lowest of any month since 1990. The Department of Labor reports 600 people in Genesee County are part of the labor force but without jobs. The total labor force is 29,800 people in the county. That's up from 29,200 in October 2021, though in September, Genesee County's labor force was 30,300, when there were 800 people looking for work, and the unemployment rate was 2.5 percent.
One-vehicle accident knocks out power, police are searching for driver in Batavia
An accident that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday involved one vehicle that hit and wrapped around a utility pole on Law Street, betwen Chestnut and Walnut streets in Batavia. Before emergency responders arrived on scene, the driver fled the scene. Someone provided a description of the driver to law enforcement, and a K9 search has proceeded on Ganson Avenue heading east.
The Batavian
Police seek assistance in locating missing 13-year-old
The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Jaylynn Alvord was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a tie-dye sweatshirt. She has a nose ring. Jaylynn is slightly over 5' tall and weighs...
Blue Devils win Far West Championship in 20-8 win
The Batavia Blue Devils are the Far West Regional champions after defeating Iroquois 20-8 at Van Detta Stadium on Monday night. Iroquois scored first with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils went on to score three unanswered touchdowns.
Genesee County $162.5 million budget approved, tax rate shifts by a penny
Genesee County Legislature acted on a final 2023 budget proposal on Monday that won’t be exactly as county Manager Matt Landers initially promised. There was a slight amendment made last week that will affect the tax rate, albeit slightly. “I just received word a half hour ago that the assessments changed the tax rate by a penny,” Landers had said to the Ways & Means Committee.
