Genesee County's unemployment rate hit what could be an all-time low in October at 2.1 percent. Available records go back to 1990, and the 2.1 rate is the lowest of any month since 1990. The Department of Labor reports 600 people in Genesee County are part of the labor force but without jobs. The total labor force is 29,800 people in the county. That's up from 29,200 in October 2021, though in September, Genesee County's labor force was 30,300, when there were 800 people looking for work, and the unemployment rate was 2.5 percent.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO