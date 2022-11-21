Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Kimberly S. “Susie” Dusenberry
Kimberly Sue “Susie” Dusenberry, 61, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1961 in Zanesville to the late Raymond and Ruth Ellen Caton Dusenberry Sr. She was a 1979 graduate of West Muskingum High School. She had worked for Rally’s, ODC Nursing Home and Genesis Home Health. Susie loved being home spending time with her children and grandchildren but could be persuaded to make an ice cream run for a special treat. She enjoyed watching Chicago PD and wrestling.
WHIZ
Judy Kay Lind
Judy Kay Lind, 74 of Nashport died 12:30 PM Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Genesis Healthcare CCU following a month long illness. She was born August 15, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of James Raymond Farmer and Bernice Louise Baldwin Farmer. She graduated from Jefferson High School Class...
WHIZ
Doris D. Edwards
Doris D. Edwards age 91, of Westerville, OH passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, OH after a brief illness. She was born November 15, 1931 in Keithtown, OH a daughter of the late John K. and Jessie V. Hughes Swank. Doris was proud...
WHIZ
Willard H. Nesslein
Willard H. Nesslein, 77, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at his residence in Zanesville. He was born on February 23, 1945, to Lucas and Elizabeth Barnhart Nesslein in Columbus, Ohio. Willard served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his...
WHIZ
Cindi Lou Parks Starr
Cindi Lou Starr age 53, of Graysville, OH formerly of Caldwell, OH passed away at her residence Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born March 15, 1969 in Marietta, OH a daughter of James Jr. (Dixie) Parks of Summerfield, OH and the late Jo Ann Morrison Parks. Cindi was a...
WHIZ
Joan L. Ayers
Joan L. Ayers age 86, of Macksburg, OH passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Altercare Summit Acres Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell, OH. She was born July 1, 1936 in Washington County, OH a daughter of the late Wesley and Loretta Henry Williamson. Many will forever remember...
WHIZ
The Nutcracker Coming to Secrest Auditorium
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Get excited! Movement on Main is bringing a night of family-friendly music and dance to Secrest Auditorium this weekend, November 26th and November 27th. Over 250 dancers of all ages will once again be performing a holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Students from the dance studio, located...
WHIZ
Race For Grace
ZANESVILLE, OH- Thanksgiving is all about being thankful and being with your friends and family but some people can’t enjoy Thanksgiving due to low income and food insecurity. Rotary International, Grace Church and Eastside Community Ministry partnered to host the annual Race For Grace. The Thanksgiving run was back...
WHIZ
Community Finds Ways to Give Thanks
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Today was a day to celebrate and give thanks. Many got together with their friends and families to share in the traditonal feast filled with plenty of turkey, stuffing, and all the Thanksgiving favorites. In a year with so much pain and turmoil, it may seem...
WHIZ
Longtime Volunteers Thinking Retirement
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County is a place where local charities are needed and thanks to the selfless generosity from a handful of volunteers, many of these programs successfully benefit those in need. Kevin and Suzanne Dooley have supported the Catholic Social Services organization for over 20 years by...
WHIZ
“Buck I Guy” Makes Appearance At Primrose Retirement
ZANESVILLE, oh- The greatest rivalry in college football continues this Saturday, the 26th, as Ohio State hosts Michigan. Buckeye fans everywhere are getting excited to watch the undefeated rivals play. Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville had a lot of Buckeye Fever today, the 23rd, following a visit from a very...
WHIZ
Adopt a One-of-a-Kind Named Hallie
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with a wide variety of unclaimed strays that have been brought in through no fault of their own. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid is always amazed at the trained characteristics that some of these dogs showcase as they are being handled and today’s Catahoula Leopard-Dog mix is no exception.
WHIZ
Animal Shelter Society Presents Zemba Brothers with ‘Paw’-sitive Partner Award
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Animal Shelter Society is grateful for all the community support they receive throughout the year for the shelter and their mission. And this week they gave thanks to Zemba Brothers and their longtime partnership with the shelter. Animal shelter society executive director April Cohagen-Gibson presented...
WHIZ
Christ’s Table Provides Meals to Those in Need This Thanksgiving
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Many went home to their friends and families Thursday for their Thanksgiving feasts. However, some spent part of their day giving back to their community at Christ’s Table. Volunteers spent the holiday helping prepare and pass out meals to those in need this Thanksgiving. And...
WHIZ
Shoppers Begin Holiday Shopping
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The holiday season has officially begun, with Black Friday bargains galore. And while online shopping has become a preferred way to shop for many, there were still plenty headed out to retailers across the area, including those within Colony Square Mall. With everything from clothes and...
WHIZ
Small Business Saturday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With all of the corporate retail chains advertising their Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday deals, it’s easy to overlook the local retailers that are invested in the community year-round. This Saturday, November 26, is Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages consumers to shop locally.
WHIZ
Handling Holiday Leftovers Safely
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For many, holidays are a time of family, festivity and food, which is a combination that can lead to excess. The extra food, often called leftovers, is usually re-served and consumed over the following days. Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist in training Dalton Kirkbride explains how the improper handling of leftovers can lead to contamination and illness.
WHIZ
Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.
Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
WHIZ
Woman rescued from house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio–Authorities said a woman is in critical condition following a morning house fire in Newark. The fire broke out shortly before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Meadowbrook Drive. According to a press release, when firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and fire throughout the...
Comments / 0