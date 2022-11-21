Kimberly Sue “Susie” Dusenberry, 61, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1961 in Zanesville to the late Raymond and Ruth Ellen Caton Dusenberry Sr. She was a 1979 graduate of West Muskingum High School. She had worked for Rally’s, ODC Nursing Home and Genesis Home Health. Susie loved being home spending time with her children and grandchildren but could be persuaded to make an ice cream run for a special treat. She enjoyed watching Chicago PD and wrestling.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO