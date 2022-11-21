Read full article on original website
Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annal Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
City Of Casper: Stop Thanksgiving Feast Grease From Clogging Pipes
A hearty Thanksgiving dinner may temporarily (we hope) clog your arteries, but don't let the grease from cooking it clog your and your city's wastewater pipes. The City of Casper on Wednesday offered these handy household hints for what to do cleaning up after dinner. "Grease and fat from turkey,...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th
"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
Power Outage Affecting East Side Casper Residents This Thanksgiving
There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near the Kelly Walsh High School area. According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website, the outage is affecting approximately 508 customers in the area. An email update was sent to...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
Ice Rink On The Way To Glenrock For Winter Fest
It's been an intense couple months for the town of Glenrock, but recent good news is that Winter Fest December 3rd will go on and be as awesome as planned. Glenrock's new town square has been a work in progress for a few years and was finished this past summer. The town was able to put the square to work right away with family movie nights, splash pad parties, ghost stories by the fire and University of Wyoming football tailgate parties.
PHOTOS: Tranquil Start to Thanksgiving Week in Natrona County
The National Weather Service deems today a "tranquil start to Thanksgiving week." Today, tomorrow and Wednesday are sunny with highs near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. There's a 30 percent chance of snow before midnight on Wednesday night, with a low around 20 degrees.
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Enter to Be King & Queen for 2023 Olivia Caldwell Foundation Butterfly Ball
Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable. A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow
Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
Casper Economic Health Makes Gains from Last Year
The Economic Analysis Division released findings from data collected with the help of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming Department of Revenue, and the Casper Board of REALTORS. They looked at four economic indicators: (1) monthly unemployment rate, (2) monthly total non-farm employment, (3) monthly sales and use tax collections,...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
Here Are the Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now
Nothing saddens the soul quite like the permanent closing of one of your favorite local restaurants. Throughout the last few years, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of them come and go in and around the Casper area. We went to the people to find out which closed restaurants Casperites...
VIDEO: Casper Veteran Wins $12,300 on Wheel of Fortune
To know Gary Wood is to be charmed by him. He's funny. He's gregarious. He's affable. He's just a really good guy. Which is why, if anybody should have the opportunity to go compete on Wheel of Fortune in front of a national audience, it should be him. But it...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
