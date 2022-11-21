Has anyone else had problems with recoedings on Channel 5?. Last week I found that Motorway Cops had been recorded instead of another programme that I had not set to be recorded. I was also unable to record Alexander Armstrong's South Korea from the EPG. Last night The Yorkshire Vet was recorded and then again, but it was actually Alexander Armstrong's South Korea. Surely it's not my Humax at Fault. It has only been Channel 5 with problems. No problems with any other channels when future programmes have failed to record.

1 DAY AGO