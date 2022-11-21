Read full article on original website
Related
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Buccaneers have difficult decision coming up with veteran
As Buccaneers legend Lavonte David nears free agency again, the team has a difficult decision to make about their mutual future. The NFL is a business. This is one of the hardest aspects of the sport to acknowledge. Good players get cut all the time. Fan favorites leave. People have to make decisions that help them the most above anyone else, and that is why the coming months are likely going to be rather difficult for the Buccaneers and legend Lavonte David.
NFL Analysis Network
Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo
Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game. “I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And...
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
Bucs Rested After Germany And Not Taking The Browns Lightly
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a much-needed week off to rest and recharge and are now ready to build off their win over the Seahawks in Munich. Bucs QB Tom Brady, who’s played in a ton of big games, thought it was
Pewter Report
Bucs Coordinator Listed As Potential Head Coaching Candidate
Every year there are changes to coaching staffs around the league, especially at head coach. NFL teams search high and low to find the next big thing. For the previous two seasons, the Bucs had a desirable coaching staff given their success, but even after struggling to a 5-5 record this season, they might have a coordinator who is running his own team next season.
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As...
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Buccaneers need to use returning offensive weapon
The Buccaneers have hardly used running back Giovani Bernard so far this season. That needs to change when he returns from injury. The Buccaneers have looked stagnant on offense on the ground and through the air through most of the season so far. Sure, there have been a few bright...
Yardbarker
Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report: Vita Vea Would be a Huge Loss
Cleveland Browns are gearing up to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 action on Sunday. Today's injury report has some important players for both teams listed. The Browns did not have D'Anthony Bell, Greg Newsome, or David Njoku practicing today. Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Perrion Winfrey practiced on a limited basis. Winfrey returned to practice today after missing last week's game with a head injury.
Buccaneers still need expensive free agent to step up
Getting Russell Gage was one of the highlights of the offseason for the Buccaneers. It would be nice if that signing started to pan out. After the hype that was created during the offseason about the signing, it is rather surprising that Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is off to the worst start of his young career. Injuries and a very deep depth role have hurt his prospects some, but even those excuses don’t make up for what we have seen.
Biggest danger to the Buccaneers on the Cleveland Browns
As an unstoppable force moves closer to an immovable object, the Buccaneers are going to need to come up with a plan for one Cleveland weapon in particular. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to face off against one of the best offenses in the NFL led by one of the most underrated offensive players in the league.
Buccaneers head to Cleveland to face Browns this weekend
The Buccaneers head to Cleveland this weekend to face off against a Browns team that has sneakily been quite good this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl (37) with a number one ranked defense (Buccaneers) facing a number one ranked offense (Raiders) and the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl (55) at their home stadium! The original worst-to-first team (1979) Bucs team. Now, our Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL team to win a game in Germany!
Comments / 0