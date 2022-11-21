Getting Russell Gage was one of the highlights of the offseason for the Buccaneers. It would be nice if that signing started to pan out. After the hype that was created during the offseason about the signing, it is rather surprising that Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is off to the worst start of his young career. Injuries and a very deep depth role have hurt his prospects some, but even those excuses don’t make up for what we have seen.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO