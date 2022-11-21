ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks reluctant to attach first-round pick in potential Evan Fournier trade

While Evan Fournier has fallen out of the rotation for the Knicks, New York is reluctant to attach a future first-round pick to move the French swingman at this time, league sources told HoopsHype. Fournier is owed $18 million this season, $18.86 million next season, and a $19 million team option for the 2024-25 season.

Evan Fournier: “I’m not happy but what can I do? I can’t do much really (shrugs)… So I stay professional, I do what I have to do, and I try to be ready, and that’s it. We stay patient.” -via Basket USA / November 20, 2022

“When I say staying professional, it’s about doing what I have to do to stay ready. Of course, you have to be a good teammate, but just because I’m told I’m not in the rotation right now doesn’t mean I’m going to slack off, much eating, party… I try to be ready. You see, tomorrow the others are going to be “off”. I’m going to work out, I’m going to do cardio, I’m going to do my weight training. When I say professional, that’s it. Prepare myself in case the coach needs me. -via Basket USA / November 20, 2022

“When you look the first seven games, you can see that I was already not playing much. I was in the starting five but I didn’t play much… So, it’s right that it could have suggested a future change. Afterwards, everything happened very quickly: in the seventh game, I was out of the starting five and then in the thirteenth game, I got DNP…It happened very quickly. -via Basket USA / November 20, 2022

