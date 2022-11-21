Read full article on original website
Exira-EHK boys basketball fields a veteran team
(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK returns their entire starting lineup from a 15-win boys basketball team last season. Spartan coach Doug Newton says not only do they have a lot of experience, but they also have depth. “Probably the biggest thing would be the depth. We have a lot of guys and can throw different lineups on the floor for different situations. We can go big, we can go big, we can go fast. Right now we sure have a lot of options.”
Aspen Daily News
High school fall sports wrapup
Some state title defenses fell short in local high school sports, but Roaring Fork Valley teams made plenty of noise in the fall season. Basalt may have been the biggest winner of the first trimester of the sports calendar, with a quartet of playoff runs capitalized by what was likely the school’s first undefeated season in football.
KULR8
Missoula Sentinel taps head softball, track and field coaches
MISSOULA — Wade Sellers has been hired as softball coach and Dylan Reynolds as track & field coach at Missoula Sentinel, the school announced Tuesday. Official hirings are pending MCPS School Board approval. Sellers was instrumental as an assistant coach for the Spartan softball team during the 2022 season....
🏈 Bah, Salmans lead the way in Hays High WAC accolades
To the victor goes the spoils. It does, however, seem appropriate for the 2022 Hays High Indians football team. Head Coach Tony Crough guided his latest edition to a school record 10 wins, sweeping the four opponents in the Western Athletic Conference to win the title outright, and then saw his top offensive player – Malik Bah – and defensive player – Bryce Salmans – capture WAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Kearney Hub
Ansley/Litchfield basketball relying on crafty lefties
Something will look a little out of kilter with the Ansley/Litchfield boys basketball team. Coach Matt Drew expects he will start four left-handers. “Don’t know if I have seen that from any level, let alone (Class) D1 Nebraska,” he said. Drew has his share of experience, having coached...
