(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK returns their entire starting lineup from a 15-win boys basketball team last season. Spartan coach Doug Newton says not only do they have a lot of experience, but they also have depth. “Probably the biggest thing would be the depth. We have a lot of guys and can throw different lineups on the floor for different situations. We can go big, we can go big, we can go fast. Right now we sure have a lot of options.”

KIMBALLTON, IA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO