Tennessee State

delawarepublic.org

Delaware Republican lawmakers choose leadership for next General Assembly

State Republican lawmakers chose their leadership for the next General Assembly this week. House Republicans opted to completely overhaul their leadership, electing state Rep. Mike Ramone to replace state Rep. Danny Short as House Minority Leader. Short has held the position since 2012, and he remains the longest-serving House Republican.
DELAWARE STATE

