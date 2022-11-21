Read full article on original website
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
740thefan.com
Suspect sought in shooting that caused driver to crash into Woodbury garage
WOODBURY, Minn. – Police in Woodbury say a 17-year-old boy had been shot before he drove his car through a home’s garage there late Monday. It happened in the 500 block of Lake View Drive. That’s where responding officers found the teen who was suffering from a gunshot wound that is said to be non-life-threatening.
740thefan.com
One dead, one injured in shooting at a Bloomington restaurant
One person was killed and one was wounded in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington Wednesday afternoon. Police believe a male suspect walked into Cô Tu’ just after 1 p.m. brandishing two weapons and shot and killed a 49-year old man. Another man, a 25-year-old server, was shot multiple times and sustained “non-life threatening injuries.”
740thefan.com
Police shooting under investigation in Red Wing
RED WING, Minn. – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting involving a deputy and a suspect in Red Wing. It happened after a vehicle crash Tuesday. Agents say a Goodhue County sheriff’s deputy got into a struggle with the driver and shot the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy suffered minor injuries.
Woman dies after parking lot hit-and-run outside Minneapolis bar, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A woman is dead after investigators believe she was hit by a vehicle after falling in a parking lot of a northeast Minneapolis bar.Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. to Eli's Food & Cocktails on the 800 block of East Hennepin Avenue, where they found an injured woman in her 50s. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
740thefan.com
Man charged in deadly shooting in dispute over sneakers
MINNEAPOLIS – A Plymouth man is now charged in the Nov. 14 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy from Albertville. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Augustus Sirleaf is facing two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting of Rogers High School student Yaseen Johnson. The criminal complaint says Johnson met with...
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash
The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google. The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to...
Police: 7 arrested while executing "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say seven people were arrested during the execution of a "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis Tuesday.The Minneapolis Police Department's SWAT team executed the warrant on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.MPD said six men and one woman were arrested, and the six men were booked into the Hennepin County Jail "on outstanding warrants and narcotics charges."Two of the people arrested attempted to hide in the attic during the search, police said. The SWAT team used pepper spray to force them out.The search was part of an "ongoing narcotics and weapons investigation," according to MPD.
fox9.com
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury
An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. Police...
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
740thefan.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
Elk River Police Investigating Fatal Train vs Pedestrian Accident
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Elk River Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian accident. Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says they were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the tracks. The police chief says the victim is...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Man shot by deputy in Red Wing expected to survive; no video
Details remain limited about an altercation in Red Wing that ended with a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a suspect, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspect is expected to survive. According to the BCA, the encounter between the deputy and suspect happened just after 1...
Man charged in shooting death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old man has been charged in the death of Yaseen Johnson, a Rogers High School student who was found shot to death in Plymouth earlier this month. According to Hennepin County court documents released Monday, Augustus Sirleaf is now charged with one count...
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store
Prosecutors in Wright County allege a 44-year-old Saint Bonifacius woman stole thousands of dollars worth of cash while working at a Target store in Monticello. Sue Ann Kolb is charged with Wright County District Court with one count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, the store's asset protection manager...
