ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

Suspect sought in shooting that caused driver to crash into Woodbury garage

WOODBURY, Minn. – Police in Woodbury say a 17-year-old boy had been shot before he drove his car through a home’s garage there late Monday. It happened in the 500 block of Lake View Drive. That’s where responding officers found the teen who was suffering from a gunshot wound that is said to be non-life-threatening.
WOODBURY, MN
740thefan.com

One dead, one injured in shooting at a Bloomington restaurant

One person was killed and one was wounded in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington Wednesday afternoon. Police believe a male suspect walked into Cô Tu’ just after 1 p.m. brandishing two weapons and shot and killed a 49-year old man. Another man, a 25-year-old server, was shot multiple times and sustained “non-life threatening injuries.”
BLOOMINGTON, MN
740thefan.com

Police shooting under investigation in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting involving a deputy and a suspect in Red Wing. It happened after a vehicle crash Tuesday. Agents say a Goodhue County sheriff’s deputy got into a struggle with the driver and shot the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy suffered minor injuries.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman dies after parking lot hit-and-run outside Minneapolis bar, police say

MINNEAPOLIS – A woman is dead after investigators believe she was hit by a vehicle after falling in a parking lot of a northeast Minneapolis bar.Police were called at about 8:15 p.m. to Eli's Food & Cocktails on the 800 block of East Hennepin Avenue, where they found an injured woman in her 50s. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington restaurant fatal shooting: Suspect arrested in Oklahoma

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man in connection to the deadly shooting at Co Tu Oriental Cuisine Restaurant in Bloomington on Wednesday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Wednesday called the suspect a "cold-blooded killer," saying he walked into the restaurant near West 89th...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
740thefan.com

Man charged in deadly shooting in dispute over sneakers

MINNEAPOLIS – A Plymouth man is now charged in the Nov. 14 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy from Albertville. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Augustus Sirleaf is facing two counts of second-degree murder for the shooting of Rogers High School student Yaseen Johnson. The criminal complaint says Johnson met with...
ALBERTVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 7 arrested while executing "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say seven people were arrested during the execution of a "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis Tuesday.The Minneapolis Police Department's SWAT team executed the warrant on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.MPD said six men and one woman were arrested, and the six men were booked into the Hennepin County Jail "on outstanding warrants and narcotics charges."Two of the people arrested attempted to hide in the attic during the search, police said. The SWAT team used pepper spray to force them out.The search was part of an "ongoing narcotics and weapons investigation," according to MPD.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim

Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina

Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

Red Wing shooting: One person shot by Goodhue County deputy

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person has been shot by law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. a deputy with the sheriff's office was involved in a shooting in the City of Red Wing. The deputy sustained...
RED WING, MN
740thefan.com

Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Man charged in shooting death of Rogers High School student

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old man has been charged in the death of Yaseen Johnson, a Rogers High School student who was found shot to death in Plymouth earlier this month. According to Hennepin County court documents released Monday, Augustus Sirleaf is now charged with one count...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall

EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
EDINA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy