Alabama State

Surge in RSV leaves Oregon hospitals in crisis mode

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — A surge in pediatric RSV cases has pushed Oregon children’s hospitals into crisis standards of care. OHSU Doernbecher’s, Randall Children’s Hospital, and Providence St. Vincent’s pediatric unit are all going into crisis mode. Under the crisis care standards, hospitals are able...
OREGON STATE
Bird flu threats forces Iowa turkey pardon to be virtual

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Reynolds pardoned turkeys "Stars" and "Stripes" by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of live birds due to the bird flu....
IOWA STATE
Mobile sports betting officially begins in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mobile sports betting is underway in Maryland two years after being approved by voters in a ballot measure and delays caused by regulatory hurdles. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had pushed for an accelerated schedule after it was initially supposed to launch by next year's Super Bowl.
MARYLAND STATE
High prices for propane, heating oil drives up demand for firewood

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) — More Mainers seems to be trading in traditional heating fuel like oil and propane for firewood as the price of petroleum continues to spike ahead of the winter season. At Southern Maine Firewood in Gorham, their season is usually winding down but now still working...
GORHAM, ME

