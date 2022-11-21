ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Cypress

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Debuts Franchise Restaurant in Humble, Texas

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Humble, Texas. Conveniently located in the Deerbrook area at 8408 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West, the newly constructed restaurant features the brand’s third-ever double drive-thru. The new Captain D’s in Humble is owned and operated...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Vietnamese kitchen holds soft opening in Pearland

Ong Jas Viet Kitchen serves fried tomato rice with ribeye and onions. (Courtesy Ong Jas Viet Kitchen) Ong Jas Viet Kitchen held a soft opening Nov. 8 at 11930 Broadway St, Ste. 140, Pearland. The new location offers a variety of Vietnamese dishes, including pho, fried rice, spring rolls and various drinks. The restaurant’s official menu can be viewed on its Facebook page and website. 346-264-2589. www.ongjaskitchen.com.
PEARLAND, TX
houstoniamag.com

An Interview With the Voice of Houston: Melanie Lawson

Two African girls in their twenties, nearly in tears, approach a woman after her keynote speech at a local university. “We learned how to speak English watching you,” one of the girls tells the woman as she begins to cry. “We come from a French-speaking country, and we didn’t have a lot of guidance when we got here, so we would watch you on TV every day and listen.” The woman, touched by such an honest admission, begins to tear up too.
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Frances Parker Marzio, 1947 – 2022

Frances Parker Marzio, Curator Emerita of the Glassell Collections, Africa, Oceania, the Americas, and Antiquities at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) and widow of MFAH director Peter Marzio, died on October 21, 2022. After relocating to Houston in 1982, Mrs. Marzio and her husband, who was the longest-serving...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
HOUSTON, TX
thehouston100.com

“First Lady of Texas” Ima Hogg

Philanthropist Ima Hogg, most often called Miss Ima, was a lifelong patron of the arts, beginning to play piano at the age of three. In 1901, she headed to New York to study music but returned to Texas to tend to her ill father in 1905. After his death the following year, she continued her musical studies in Berlin and Vienna.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
