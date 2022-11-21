Read full article on original website
Could public financing get big money out of New York politics?
Republican former state Assemblyman Brian Kolb was among the lawmakers who voted against creating a system of publicly financed campaigns. Now, he's one of the officials, along with Democratic former Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton, overseeing the new system coming online. "I'm not a skeptic of the program itself because now I'm...
Hochul makes final nominee to New York's new ethics panel
The third and final nomination for Gov. Kathy Hochul to New York's new ethics and lobbying regulator was announced Wednesday as the new commission seeks to get to full strength after being formed earlier this year. Hochul has nominated attorney Kaylin Whittingham to serve on the Commission on Ethics in...
Panel: Permanent minimum wage hike, Clean Slate Act will address workforce gap
Lawmakers are making their list of priorities to address the workforce shortage, like subsidies for childcare, legislating a permanent minimum wage increase and passing the Clean Slate Act. Assemblymembers in the Labor Committee and the chamber's Emerging Workforce Subcommittee held a public hearing in Albany to address the ongoing labor...
Hochul signs 2-year partial moratorium on cryptomining in New York
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law a two-year moratorium on issuing or renewing air permits for one narrow form of cryptocurrency mining that the state Legislature passed earlier this year. The new law only applies to what's called behind-the-meter mining that uses carbon-based fuel and proof-of-work validation...
New law will prevent homeowners associations from banning EV chargers
Homeowners associations in New York will not be able to prevent the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on private property under a law approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure is meant to make it easier for homeowners to install the charging statiosn as New York seeks to...
Hochul will pick from 7 candidates for top New York judge
It's one of the potentially most consequential decisions Gov. Kathy Hochul has to make in the coming weeks: Who should lead New York's top court and its court system?. The state Commission on Judicial Nomination on Wednesday submitted seven candidates for Hochul to choose from for a nomination to the state Senate. By law, her nomination will be made between Dec. 8 and Dec. 23.
Hochul has plans to build Democratic Party, recruit new candidates
In the days after the election, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has faced questions over whether she will replace the chairman of the state Democratic Committee, Jay Jacobs, after a less-than-great showing for the party on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley. Hochul's answer on Tuesday: She's the leader...
Analysis: Environmental groups hail cryptomining pause for New York
Environmental organizations in New York on Tuesday evening cheered the approval by Gov. Kathy Hochul of the first-ever moratorium on a process key to the volatile cryptocurrency sector. But the crypto industry, while expressing a desire to continue to press their concerns in the state Legislature, indicated it may simply...
New York's pension fund dipped in value amid volatile market
New York's common retirement fund has lost billions of dollars in value since April, a reflection of the ongoing troubles facing the financial markets. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Tuesday announced the fund was valued at $232.2 billion at the end of the second fiscal quarter on Sept. 30, posting a negative rate of return at 3.85%. Still, despite the ongoing challenges, DiNapoli said the fund remains built to withstand the economic uncertainty.
Mohonasen superintendent: Schools need SED funds to replace mascots by deadline
Some New York public school districts say they'll need additional funding from the state Education Department to meet a department deadline to replace their Native American mascots by the end of the academic year. The department published a memo late last week mandating dozens of New York school districts with...
New law will strengthen background checks for child advocacy centers in New York
Child advocacy centers in New York will be able to conduct background checks on current or incoming employees using a child abuse and maltreatment registry maintained by the state under a law approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul this week. The measure is meant to address the lack of access to...
