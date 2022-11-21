At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.

28 DAYS AGO