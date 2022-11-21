Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
DAYS One and Done: Can Nicole Walker Ever Be Faithful?
How many true loves has Nicole Walker Hernandez had on Days of our Lives? And how many ex-true loves has she dumped in order to be with them? Remember when she and Brady Black went on the run with their kids…and then she cheated on him with Eric Brady?
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers For November 23: Jada Confides In Kate Her Big News
The DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, tease sticky situations shared, awkward dinner prep, and proof that two heads are better than one. You won’t want to miss a moment of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Given that her boss has already been brought up to speed...
soaphub.com
DAYS Recap for November 23: Jada and Eric Decide To Raise The Baby
The DAYS recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, featured adults deciding to, you know, adult, and at least two characters pondering whether or not Karma was a real thing. In this episode, Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) decision to keep her baby and raise it alongside Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) cut Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) to the quick, while a happy turkey day was had by the extended Carver/Price family…or, as happy as one can be while they or someone they love is facing a murder charge. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Alum Olivia Rose Keegan Celebrates Her Birthday
She is no longer Claire on Days of our Lives, but it’s still nothing but glad tidings for actress Olivia Rose Keegan, who’s celebrating a major milestone. That’s because she was born on November 22, 1999, in San Rafael, California, which means that this talented performer is turning 23 years old today! In 2011, Keegan moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the performing arts world though she was unsure whether or not she wanted to concentrate solely on acting, singing, or a combination of the two.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Tucker McCall Goes After…Traci Abbott
Y&R spoilers tease that Tucker McCall is swearing that he’s back to woo ex-wife Ashley Abbott. Well, and to take over a whole bunch of companies and rule the universe like father and son with Devon Hamilton. But, mainly for Ashley. Ashley, for her part, has made it clear that they are never, ever getting back together. Which is why we wonder whether Tucker might look elsewhere…like Traci Abbott’s way.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for November 23: Taylor Hayes Walks Toward Her Future
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, promise Dr. Taylor Hayes is on the verge of getting everything she ever wanted while Brooke Logan gets a surprise visit from a very important man from her past. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Taylor (Krista Allen) is mere minutes away from taking her vows...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For November 28: Devon Comes Clean With Lily
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, November 28, 2022, tease a brother finally coming clean, a promise from an untrustworthy source, and a serious interrogation. You won’t want to miss a moment of this drama-filled episode. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) comes clean with Lily Winters (Christel...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Rory Will React To Trina Dumping Him
Officer Rory Cabrera may not realize that he’s just a blip on the way to Trina Robinson’s true love, Spencer Cassadine. However, GH spoilers have long made it clear that the man in blue’s days are numbered. GH Spoilers Speculation. Trina (Tabyana Ali) will get bored sooner...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For November 28: Is Victor About To Find Esme?
GH spoilers for Monday, November 28, 2022, reveal new mysteries, pleas for help, dangerous moves, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. Please note: General Hospital will air a repeat on Thanksgiving and won’t be on Friday. GH Spoilers...
soaphub.com
GH Olive Branch: Should Carly Spencer Make Peace With Nina Reeves?
Carly Spencer and Nina Reeves have been at each other’s throats long before Nina ended up with Carly’s husband on General Hospital. They were both pretty terrible people who took turns kidnapping little Avery and claiming her as their own, amongst other crimes. General Hospital Polling. But, at...
soaphub.com
Bold & the Beautiful Favorite Winsor Harmon Celebrates A Big Day
Thorne Forrester stood in his brother Ridge Forrester’s shadow on The Bold and the Beautiful for years, but today is a day that Thorne’s portrayer, Winsor Harmon, doesn’t have to share with anyone. The fan favorite is celebrating a day that is all for himself!. Happy Birthday,...
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For November 22: Steffy Told Taylor Her Brother Did Something Terrible
B&B recap for Tuesday, November 22, 2022, features Steffy Forrester Finnegan preparing to right her brother’s wrong, and Carter Walton putting Dollar Bill Forrester in his place. B&B Recap Highlights. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) showed some serious personal growth in the face of her brother’s wrongdoing. Dr. Taylor Hayes’s...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: A Jealous Bill Brings Quinn Back To Town
Dollar Bill Spencer is a very possessive man, and B&B spoilers have no indication of that ending any time soon. He already issued a stern warning for Carter Walton to steer clear of Katie Logan, but what happens when Carter ignores his demand?. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Imagine the jealous...
soaphub.com
Why Is General Hospital Punishing Back-Burnered Alexis Davis?
Alexis Davis is a lawyer. That is the first thing that General Hospital needs to get straight when writing this character. She is not a reporter, she is not an editor, she is not a journalist. Alexis is a lawyer. She is a messy lawyer, she is a brilliant lawyer, and she needs to get back to being a lawyer. She also needs a storyline. A real storyline. Where she gets to be a lawyer — one who is preferably on the front burner.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Baddie George DelHoyo Celebrates His Birthday
While Days of our Lives’ big bad Orpheus doesn’t have much to celebrate, what with being locked back up in Statesville and all, but luckily the same can’t be said for George DelHoyo. Happy Birthday, George DelHoyo. And that’s because he was born on November 23, 1953,...
soaphub.com
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & Bo
The year 2022 was a good one for Shawn and Belle fans. Their portrayers, Brandon Beemer and Martha Madison, had quite a bit of story to play. The two actors sat down with Soap Hub at the annual Day of DAYS event in downtown Los Angeles to look back on Jan Spears, EJ DiMera, and shirtless scenes.
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For November 23: Stephen Logan Returned…On A Very Bad Day
B&B recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, features the Logan sisters getting a very welcome visitor when their father stopped by. Stephen Logan was just who Brooke Logan needed to get through this very awful day. B&B Recap Highlights. Stephan Logan (Patrick Duffy) and his gal pal Lucy (Linda Purl)...
