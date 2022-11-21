Read full article on original website
Debbie Hobbs
3d ago
the show has gotten ridiculous. Nick sleeps with everyone and as always Adam is trashed. Can Adam. be happy for once? Why does Nick always win at others expense? Not watching anymore
Reply
10
Lydia Correa
2d ago
come on Adam begs no one stop making him a woose, Sally you've been forgiven for your lies and schemes time to give Adam a pass Marry him and send Nick packing.
Reply
3
