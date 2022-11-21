My oldest daughter had asthma when she was young, and we had to be careful when getting a Christmas tree that it wasn’t fragrant. And now days I know several people with severe allergies to perfume, lit candles, or other smells. So a wonderfully fragrant tree might be wrong for your family. At the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association website, the farms list the types of trees they have available. You can make decisions about which farms have the trees best for your needs by first going to Clemson’s Home and Garden Information Center and search for Selecting a Christmas Tree, Fact sheet 1750. They list all types of trees and tell you the complexity or lack of fragrance, how strong the branches are, shades of green with certain hues, and how well the needles hold on.

