West Lafayette, IN

purduesports.com

#19 Purdue to Close Regular Season at Maryland, #11 Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The final week of regular season volleyball has arrived, sending No. 19 Purdue (19-9, 10-8 Big Ten) to the east coast, where the team is slated to take on Maryland (15-15, 6-12 Big Ten) in a midweek matchup, followed by a Friday night showdown at No. 11 Penn State (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

4 Boilermakers Earn Academic All-District Recognition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Four Boilermakers were recognized for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom. Mitchell Fineran, Ben Furtney, Gus Hartwig and Khordae Sydnor earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District teams, the organization announced Tuesday (Nov. 22). As Academic All-District honorees, the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

#24 Purdue Set for Phil Knight Legacy in Portland

GAMEDAY INFO -- PHIL KNIGHT LEGACY. [rv] West Virginia (4-0) vs. [24] Purdue (3-0) Portland, Oregon | Mackey Arena (12,888) ANNOUNCERS: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Brooke Weisbrod OR Myron Medcalf. THE NOTES TO KNOW. • Purdue returns to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since March 2010 when it...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

5 Soccer Players Recognized on Academic All-District Team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Five Purdue soccer players have been honored on the Academic All-District Team by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). Fifth-year Sydney Duarte, seniors Lauren Holleran and Hannah Lapeire and juniors Nicole Kevdzija and Emily Mathews are recognized for their academic and athletic success in both the 2022 season and throughout their careers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Tara Katarina Milic - 5 Questions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Tara Katarina Milic rounds out the class of 2025 for the Purdue women's tennis team. Milic recorded six doubles wins in fall events, one of which was over an ITA ranked team. She also added five singles wins to her already impressive career tally. Purdue Athletics sat down with Milic to ask her five questions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

