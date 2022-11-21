WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Tara Katarina Milic rounds out the class of 2025 for the Purdue women's tennis team. Milic recorded six doubles wins in fall events, one of which was over an ITA ranked team. She also added five singles wins to her already impressive career tally. Purdue Athletics sat down with Milic to ask her five questions.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO