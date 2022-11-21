ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
VSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 81

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when it encountered a male pedestrian in the travel lane. The bus was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Albemarle County encouraging a safe holiday

The holidays are upon us, and with them comes joy and celebrations. We encourage everyone to follow these safety tips to ensure an enjoyable and positive season. Share with your friends and neighbors so our entire community is safe and secure while we celebrate. However you spend this holiday season,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

