Broncos cut RB Melvin Gordon after 5th fumble of season

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos are finally parting ways with veteran running back Melvin Gordon.

Denver waived Gordon on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported. The team quickly confirmed that report with an official announcement.

Gordon fumbled against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, marking his fifth fumble on 90 carries this season, an average of one fumble per every 18 carries.

After an eventual 22-16 loss, Gordon faced the music and told media members that he was trying to fight for more yards and had the ball punched out.

“I was sick about it, obviously,” Gordon said Sunday afternoon. “I kind of know what comes after that at this point. I shot my own self in the foot. I am a little salty because I was feeling it today.

“That happened and I kind of knew that I was going to have to find a way to get back in rhythm. I knew it was going to be tough. I tried to make splashes here and there after it but my share of opportunities kind of dwindled after that, and that was my fault.”

The Broncos have now decided to move on, and Gordon will get a fresh start as well. It’s a move that is probably best for all parties.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

