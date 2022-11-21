Read full article on original website
Reserve Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Premiere with Cast Q&A
If you're a fan of the first season of Vikings: Valhalla and can't wait to watch Season 2 in January, we've got some news to share. Collider is teaming up with Netflix to screen the Season 2 premiere over a month before it hits streaming with cast members Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydís Eiríksdóttir), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) joining for a post-screening Q&A.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
International Insider: Shifting The Goalposts; Netflix Spain; Steven Spiel-Bear; Indian Film Festival
Good afternoon Insiders, World Cup fever has gripped Deadline Towers and while our U.S. colleagues gobble up their turkey with all the trimmings, we’ve got plenty to round up in the world of international TV and film. Shifting The Goalposts Controversy keeps on coming: Those who thought the Qatar World Cup controversy would melt away when the real action started were sadly mistaken. It is hard to keep track of happenings off the pitch during a fast and furious first week of the world’s biggest sporting tournament but the tone was set by a helplessly bizarre tirade from FIFA boss Gianni...
10 Best 'The Walking Dead' Trios, Ranked
As The Walking Dead comes to an end and several characters spin off into their own post-apocalyptic adventures, it's time to look back at the best trios from the past 11 seasons of the AMC hit. Plenty of best friends and romantic relationships have come and gone in the form...
'Nanny' Ending Explained: There Is No Greater Tragedy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny. The greatest horror in the stunning feature debut that is Nanny comes in its final minutes, but it all also depends on how everything before it builds to these moments just as much. A feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu, it tells the story of a woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who has emigrated from Senegal to America and discovers that the chance at a better life she is working hard for may forever be out of reach to those like her who weren’t already born with their hand on the top rung. It is a work that is understated in its construction, relying on limited locations and settings, that expands outward into a conclusion that hits like a train. Upon first seeing it when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it immediately stuck out in my memory for how utterly devastating it all was. While unexpected, a second watch reveals there is no other way it could have gone and ensures the whole film is emotionally shattering as it carries out a grimly inevitable march to tragedy.
'Indiana Jones 5' and 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 to Lead Lucasfilm Panel at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience
Next week, Brazil won’t be big enough to contain all the excitement from fans as they attend all four days of the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo. In the very first day of the event, Disney will be all over the panels revealing exciting news about some of their most anticipated franchises. One of those panels is from Lucasfilm, which aggregates the Star Wars franchise and the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga.
Who (and What) Is the Hyde in Netflix's 'Wednesday'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Netflix's Wednesday. Life at Nevermore Academy is anything but dull for the outcasts, like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), on Netflix’s Wednesday. As soon as Wednesday arrives — after nearly killing a few reckless boys at her previous school — she is thrust into the growing mystery of multiple murders in the area surrounding the school that have been ongoing for the last several weeks and have the local Sheriff stumped. Wednesday, not one to turn away from her inner curiosity and need to prove she is better than everyone else, begins to dig into this mystery, particularly after watching the mysterious monster kill someone in the woods on her first night at Nevermore.
'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster
There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
How to Watch 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
It didn't take long after Criminal Minds closed its 15-season cycle for a revival to be announced. After the Behavior Analysis Unit (B.A.U.) helped to trace serial killer patterns every week and saved many lives in the process, cast members and the creative team from the original run are back for Criminal Minds: Evolution. These are the actors you'll get to see again in their previous roles: Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Kirsten Vangsness, and A.J. Cook. Although Matthew Gray Gubler and Shemar Moore were significant to the team in Criminal Minds, they won't be back for the revival. At least not for now. A new addition to the cast is Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights, Midnight Mass), who plays the main villain and possibly the greatest threat the profilers ever had to deal with.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Coming Out?. When and Where Was The Witcher: Blood Origin Filmed?. In 2019, Netflix released the highly anticipated first season of their new fantasy TV series, The Witcher. Based on the book series of the same name Andrzej Sapkowski, the show ultimately follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a magical mutant who hunts monsters. In his journeys, Geralt crosses paths with a powerful sorceress named Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) and discovers that it’s his destiny to protect a young princess named Ciri (Freya Allan), who has dangerous abilities.
'The Ice Storm' Is a Perfect Watch For People Who Dread Thanksgiving
If you've ever stressed about seeing older relatives during the fourth week of November, then Ang Lee’s 1997 classic, and one of his best movies, The Ice Storm is the Thanksgiving movie for you. Unlike Halloween or Christmas, there aren’t a lot of essential “Thanksgiving” movies that are required viewing every holiday season. While Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is in a class of its own kind, you’d have to stretch to call films like Hannah and Her Sisters or Nobody’s Fool “Thanksgiving classics.” But The Ice Storm is a sensitive examination of the secrets beneath the surface of an idealized suburban community – a perfect subject to explore if you find being with your relatives uncomfortable on this holiday. The Ice Storm explores the inherent issue with “familial protocol” and the inability to communicate. By refusing to talk about uncomfortable topics, families can prevent themselves from healing. The Ice Storm looks at the consequences of avoiding important conversations.
How Nemik's Manifesto Fits Into 'Andor's Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.The Season 1 finale of Andor finally saw Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) stepping into the role he was always meant to play: that of Rebel. It's a marked change from his first appearance in the series, where he was more concerned with scraping by than with the Empire's machinations. But a raid on an Imperial base, along with a stint in Imperial prison, slowly brought him over to the Rebellion's side. And one Rebel, in particular, has had a major impact on Cassian: Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther).
All For Nothing: 10 Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
New 'White Noise' Trailer Shows Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Trying to Survive a Toxic Catastrophe
The sky is falling, and the world is coming to an end just in time for the new year in a fresh trailer for Noah Baumbach’s comedy doomsday feature, White Noise. As the saying goes, a family who outruns the apocalypse together stays together. In the latest preview of Baumbach’s star-studded feature that includes the likes of Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, and Greta Gerwig. Plummeting onto Netflix on December 30, known better as that weird time in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve when nothing feels real, the film will mesh perfectly with that out-of-body feeling that we know all too well during that time of the year.
Tenoch Huerta Mejía on Namor and Shuri's Romantic Chemistry in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came and conquered fans' hearts! While T’Challa and Nakia’s love bore sweet fruit in the post-credit of the movie there’s another love story fans are rooting for after the film. Tenoch Huerta Mejía and Letitia Wright’s on-screen chemistry as Namor and Shuri has propelled fans to believe there’s more between them than meets the eye! In a recent interview with Rolling Stones, Huerta reveals that the perceived romantic angle was never intended for the movie and that the relationship between the two “doesn't need to be romantic to be deep.
Which ‘Black Panther’ Character Are You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
No doubt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been providing its viewers with great personalities ever since the very beginning. Packed with complex and interesting fictional people with intense backstories, ranging from incredible superheroes and anti-heroes straight down to villains, the beloved franchise very rarely misses on delivering compelling plots that compliment their characters.
