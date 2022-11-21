ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to No. 24 Purdue in Portland

PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s first loss of the season to No. 24 Purdue, WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke about what all went wrong. “We were 4-0 because we were better [than the opposition],” Huggins said. “Still didn’t execute the way we needed to execute. We’ve turned the ball over at an alarming rate.”
West Virginia Football to Close Season Wearing Blue on White on White

For the last time for the 2022 season, West Virginia has a uniform combination to reveal. This one gets unveiled on Thanksgiving Day. The Mountaineers will close the season at Oklahoma State by wearing a clean blue on white on white look. That’s a blue helmet with a white jersey and white pants.
West Virginia Basketball to Play Portland State on Friday

In the last game of the first day at the PK85 event, No. 6 Gonzaga defeated Portland State 102-78. This means that West Virginia will match up with the Vikings on Friday at 9 p.m. est. at the Moda Center on ESPN News. Portland State (2-3) comes from the Big...
Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Review, Reaction

This episode of the Country Roads Webcast features a review of the 48-31 loss that WVU endured against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 11th game of the 2022 WVU football season. To conclude the episode, some recent players that have announced their intentions to transfer away from the Mountaineers are detailed.
WVU HC Neal Brown Offers ‘Not That I Know Of’ if Other Players Will Transfer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A question that had to be asked of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown based on recent events received an honest response. Towards the end of his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Brown was not only asked about the loss to Kansas State and the upcoming matchup with Oklahoma State to close the season, but the controversy over cornerback Charles Woods deciding to transfer, something that the player announced an hour before kickoff on Saturday. “Not that I know of,” Brown offered when asked about if he expects any players to sit out the game for a reason that is not due to an injury. This was about if he expects a repeat of the Woods chaos to occur again. Wide receiver Kaden Prather was also a late surprise scratch, but Brown made sure to let everyone know he was hurt. He may play this week.
WVSN’s Ethan Bock Heads to Portland This Week for PK85 Coverage

This week WVSN‘s Ethan Bock will head to Portland, Oregon for the PK85 events as West Virginia will participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Follow Ethan on Twitter for front seat coverage throughout the week’s tournament. West Virginia will take on No. 24 Purdue in the first...
