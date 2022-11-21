Read full article on original website
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to No. 24 Purdue in Portland
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s first loss of the season to No. 24 Purdue, WVU head coach Bob Huggins spoke about what all went wrong. “We were 4-0 because we were better [than the opposition],” Huggins said. “Still didn’t execute the way we needed to execute. We’ve turned the ball over at an alarming rate.”
West Virginia Football to Close Season Wearing Blue on White on White
For the last time for the 2022 season, West Virginia has a uniform combination to reveal. This one gets unveiled on Thanksgiving Day. The Mountaineers will close the season at Oklahoma State by wearing a clean blue on white on white look. That’s a blue helmet with a white jersey and white pants.
West Virginia Basketball to Play Portland State on Friday
In the last game of the first day at the PK85 event, No. 6 Gonzaga defeated Portland State 102-78. This means that West Virginia will match up with the Vikings on Friday at 9 p.m. est. at the Moda Center on ESPN News. Portland State (2-3) comes from the Big...
Mountaineers Award Lineman Nick Malone with Scholarship during Thanksgiving Practice
It indeed was a special Thanksgiving for West Virginia offensive lineman Nick Malone. During the Mountaineers’ practice at Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday morning, Malone was informed that he was being put on a player scholarship. Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown asked Malone what he was thankful for, to...
Watch: WVU DB Aubrey Burks on His First Season as Starter, Youth on Defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive back Aubrey Burks touches on his individual play in 2022, the issues for defense and the potential of the young players while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU...
Shot or Not? Lee Kpogba Tags Poor Preparation as Reason for Struggles of WVU Defense
Losing can create dissension within any team, and some of that has been creeping out from the West Virginia football program lately. But did WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba fire a shot at the coaches, maybe defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, during a press conference just days after the team’s seventh loss of the season?
West Virginia Couldn’t Get Over Hump, Falling to No. 24 Purdue 80-68 at PK85
PORTLAND — In the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, West Virginia could not get over the hump, eventually falling to No. 24 Purdue, 80-68. Purdue led for the entirety game as West Virginia could not cut into their lead. This game could be summed up in...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Plan for Season Finale, Thoughts on NIL, Transfer Portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown goes over his team’s loss to Kansas State, what his plan is with a bowl game no longer in play for the season ending game at Oklahoma State, his thoughts on NIL and the transfer portal and much more while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Country Roads Webcast: Kansas State Review, Reaction
This episode of the Country Roads Webcast features a review of the 48-31 loss that WVU endured against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 11th game of the 2022 WVU football season. To conclude the episode, some recent players that have announced their intentions to transfer away from the Mountaineers are detailed.
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Evaluates QB Garrett Greene’s First Start, Talks JT Daniels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell evaluates quarterback Garrett Greene’s play from his first start in the loss to Kansas State and mentions how JT Daniels has been handling losing his starting job while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
WVU HC Neal Brown Offers ‘Not That I Know Of’ if Other Players Will Transfer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A question that had to be asked of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown based on recent events received an honest response. Towards the end of his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Brown was not only asked about the loss to Kansas State and the upcoming matchup with Oklahoma State to close the season, but the controversy over cornerback Charles Woods deciding to transfer, something that the player announced an hour before kickoff on Saturday. “Not that I know of,” Brown offered when asked about if he expects any players to sit out the game for a reason that is not due to an injury. This was about if he expects a repeat of the Woods chaos to occur again. Wide receiver Kaden Prather was also a late surprise scratch, but Brown made sure to let everyone know he was hurt. He may play this week.
WVSN’s Ethan Bock Heads to Portland This Week for PK85 Coverage
This week WVSN‘s Ethan Bock will head to Portland, Oregon for the PK85 events as West Virginia will participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Follow Ethan on Twitter for front seat coverage throughout the week’s tournament. West Virginia will take on No. 24 Purdue in the first...
