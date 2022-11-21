Read full article on original website
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Spurs 110
Pelicans (11-7), Spurs (6-13) Zion Williamson delivered major damage in the paint, Devonte’ Graham bombed in shots from the outside and Jonas Valanciunas did a little of both Wednesday, leading New Orleans to a one-sided road win in San Antonio. The Pelicans handled business quickly before traveling back to the Crescent City for Thanksgiving festivities, going up by double digits in the opening quarter and building a 66-47 halftime edge. New Orleans went over the 100-point mark by the end of the third period, notching a second straight blowout victory over a Western Conference opponent. Williamson racked up 30 of his 32 points in the first three quarters, while Graham drilled five three-pointers in the opening half and finished with six treys among his 21 points. Valanciunas added four long balls, scoring 17 first-half points and finishing with 22.
Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Preview: Can Golden State Cover Double Digits?
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. It seemed things were really moving in the right direction for the Clippers with three straight wins, but injuries have once again thrown cold water on an otherwise great story. With the Clippers’ depth put to the test here on Wednesday, is...
NBA suspends Lakers' Patrick Beverley for 3 games
NEW YORK – Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games without pay for forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind and knocking him to the court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 23, 2022
New Orleans (10-7) launches a two-game Southwest Division road trip – which actually will consist of separate one-game excursions, due to Thanksgiving in between – with a Wednesday 7 p.m. game at San Antonio (6-12). Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM. Tomorrow night, the Pelicans will travel to Memphis in advance of Friday's road game against the Grizzlies.
Why the Detroit Pistons are continuing award-winning SHOP313 program to boost Michigan small businesess
April Anderson opened Good Cakes and Bakes in 2013 to provide fresh baked goods to the northwest Detroit community. . During a summer visit to the café' located on Livernois Avenue in the heart of Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion district, it’s apparent that she’s still achieving that goal.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the second time in less than 10 days, the Cavs travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks won that one rather convincingly, 113-98. The Cavs rattled off a four-game win streak since that loss. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME8:00 PM EST.
Trey Murphy doubtful for Wednesday game vs. Spurs
NEW ORLEANS (10-7) Monday win vs. Golden State. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Gorgui Dieng.
Game Preview: Pacers vs Nets
Friday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers (10-7) aim to break a tied season series against the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana beat Brooklyn 125-116 on Oct. 29 before falling to the Nets 116-109 on Oct. 31. Both games were played...
Tatum Bolsters MVP Case with Dominant Win over Doncic, Mavs
Jayson Tatum is top-two in the NBA’s MVP race, and he ain’t number two. Especially after Wednesday night. Tatum not only went toe-to-toe with Luka Doncic, who entered Wednesday’s matchup as the odds-on favorite to win the award, but he also fueled the Celtics to a blowout victory over the visiting Mavericks. The superstar wing finished with a team-high 37 points to go along with a game-high and season-high 13 rebounds, all while logging a plus-14 in the plus/minus category during a 125-112 victory.
Chuck Checks In - 11.24.2022
FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 118, Bucks 113. (Bulls 8-10, 3-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan 36pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 36 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond 8. Bucks: Portis:. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 8. Bucks: Holiday: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 12 block shots...
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday
New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 ET, NBA TV) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second...
Sam Smith: Coby White's clutch shooting in Milwaukee is a reminder of what he's capable of
Just in time with the season teetering, the Bulls finally pulled off that big trade. Yes, they got Coby, yeah Coby White. That Coby White. And just in time to be the hero of the Bulls biggest win of the season Wednesday to start a six-game road trip, 118—113 over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Johnny Juzang Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz two-way guard Johnny Juzang:. Juzang was examined Tuesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a full thickness tear (Grade 3 sprain) in his right wrist, which he suffered while playing with the Stars against the G League Ignite on Nov. 18. He will be reevaluated in 10-14 days.
"We Win Together" | Utah Welcomes Back Bogdanovic As They Face Detroit On Wednesday
Before they gorge themselves in Thanksgiving feasts with their families on Thursday, Utah has some business to take care of first. The Jazz will look to get back to their winning ways when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night — tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel plays and lineup strategy for Nov. 23
PHI Joel Embiid (foot) – OUT. The trio of foot injuries is likely why Vegas likes Charlotte in this matchup. Shake Milton ($6,000) and De’Anthony Melton ($7,400) have held up the backcourt, and you’ll probably see Montrezl Harrell ($4,900) start in Embiid’s place. CHA LaMelo Ball...
Lakers' Anthony Davis turns in historic performance
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him. Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Since blocks and steals became an...
