Man Stabbed Outside Bar in Grantville After Trying to Break Up Fight

Authorities said Monday a 23-year-old man was stabbed outside of a bar in Grantville.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at 10330 Friars Road, the victim tried to break up a fight outside a bar when he was cut on the left side of his neck, causing a 6-inch laceration, the San Diego Police Department said.

The suspect, only described as a Black male, was still at-large while the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the SDPD said.

SDPD’s Eastern Division detectives were investigating the incident.

–City News Service