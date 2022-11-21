ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man Stabbed Outside Bar in Grantville After Trying to Break Up Fight

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7aaJ_0jIspm1t00
A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

Authorities said Monday a 23-year-old man was stabbed outside of a bar in Grantville.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at 10330 Friars Road, the victim tried to break up a fight outside a bar when he was cut on the left side of his neck, causing a 6-inch laceration, the San Diego Police Department said.

The suspect, only described as a Black male, was still at-large while the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the SDPD said.

SDPD’s Eastern Division detectives were investigating the incident.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Suspect at Large After Cortez Hill Stabbing; Victim Escapes, Flags Down Police

A 47-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed by another man in the Cortez Hill neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 2:12 a.m. to the 1600 block of Russ Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking through a construction site when a man approached and began stabbing him, said Officer David O’Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City

Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 30, Suffers Stab Wound to Back Near Downtown

A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said. A blood trail...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Pedestrians Hit by Car and Killed Thanksgiving Night in Oceanside

Two pedestrians were struck by a car and killed Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, according to police. Investigators believe the pedestrians were running across Oceanside Boulevard just west of Interstate 5 at around 8:30 p.m. when they were hit. The female driver stopped at the scene and was not suspected of...
OCEANSIDE, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma gas station robbed by man who pushes and threatens employee

A Shell gas station in Point Loma Heights was robbed by a man who walked behind the counter, pushed an employee and took money out of the cash register, San Diego police said. The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 4200 block of West Point Loma Boulevard, according to police Officer Robert Heims. After taking the money, the man threatened to punch the employee before leaving, Heims said. It was unknown where he went from there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
SAN DIEGO, CA
krcgtv.com

Murder suspect returned from San Diego to face charges

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A woman accused in a 2019 Callaway County murder has been returned from San Diego to stand trial. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities on Nov. 8 and taken to San Diego, where she was picked up by three Callaway County deputies, according to a press release. Court proceedings against Ricketts will begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning, when she is scheduled for a hearing in circuit court.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy