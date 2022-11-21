ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does the U.S. play in the 2022 World Cup? Here’s FOX 16’s TV schedule

 3 days ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup hit the pitch in Qatar on Saturday and will run all throughout the rest of November and into December. That means there will be some changes with FOX 16’s TV schedule.

Many daytime shows you might watch on FOX 16 will be affected by the World Cup schedule. Any shows affected will return to regular schedules following the end of the competition. Karamo is being moved from its normal 12 p.m. airing to 2 a.m. Check the FOX 16 Program Schedule to see which shows will be impacted.

World Cup commentary and coverage will be going around each match daily with “World Cup Today” and “World Cup Tonight.”

The U.S. is set to play Wales on Nov. 21 at 1:00 p.m., England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.

The 2022 World Cup finals will be held on Dec. 18.

FOX 16’s World Cup schedule is as follows:

Nov. 21

  • 9 a.m. – World Cup Today
  • 9:45 a.m. – Senegal v. Netherlands
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – United States v. Wales
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 22

  • 9 a.m. – World Cup Today
  • 9:45 a.m. – Mexico v. Poland
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – France v. Australia
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 23

  • 9 a.m. – World Cup Today
  • 9:45 a.m. – Spain v. Costa Rica
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Belgium v. Canada
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 24

  • 9 a.m. – World Cup Today
  • 9:45 a.m. – Portugal v. Ghana
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Brazil v. Serbia
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 25

  • 9 a.m. – World Cup Today
  • 9:45 a.m. – Netherlands v. Ecuador
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – England v. United States
  • 3 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 26

  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 27

  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 28

  • 9 a.m. – World Cup Today
  • 9:45 a.m. – Brazil v. Switzerland
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Portugal v. Uruguay
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 29

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – Netherlands v. Qatar
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Iran v. United States
  • 3 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Nov. 30

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – Tunisia v. France
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Poland v. Argentina
  • 3 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 1

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – Croatia v. Belgium
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Japan v. Spain
  • 3 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 2

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – South Korea v. Portugal
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Cameroon v. Brazil
  • 3 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 3

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – TBA
  • 11 a.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – TBA
  • 3 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 4

  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 5

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 6

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Round of 16 – Teams TBA
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 9

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA
  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12:45 p.m. – Quarterfinals – Teams TBA
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 10

  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Live
  • 12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 13

  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Live
  • 12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 14

  • 12 p.m. – World Cup Live
  • 12:45 p.m. – Semi-Finals – Teams TBA
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 17

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – Third Place Match – Teams TBA
  • 11 a.m. – World Cup Today
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

Dec. 18

  • 8 a.m. – World Cup Live
  • 8:45 a.m. – World Cup Final – Teams TBA
  • 12 a.m. – World Cup Tonight

To watch the World Cup coverage on your devices, head to FOXSports.com .

