Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik on the Challenges in the Payments Ecosystem
ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik talks about the ongoing challenges in keeping up with regulatory mandates, from changes to reconciliation to security, and how ACI helps banks and FIs can help. Patnaik also mentions fraud and fragmented payment products as big challenges for institutions – customers more than ever demand fast and secure payment services, with the added advantage of them coming from one place.
e-cryptonews.com
5 Obstacles For Blockchain Businesses That Work With Banks
We’ve had enough exposure to blockchain and its potential applications in numerous fields, notably the financial industry. However, conventional financial institutions are massive in size and history, making blockchain adoption a challenge. Local and international blockchain entrepreneurs spoke to entrepreneurs about the challenges they encounter when collaborating with financial institutions.
crowdfundinsider.com
Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) Publishes Global Study on Fintech Regulation, Emphasizes Financial Inclusion
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), part of the University of Cambridge, has published its 3rd Global Fintech Regulator Survey. The document is being produced in partnership with the World Bank. CCAF is widely recognized as the top independent research firm following the development of financial technology in all...
cryptopotato.com
New York Becomes First US State to Restrict Bitcoin Mining
This will be the first time PoW crypto mining will be restricted in the United States. New York state governor Kathy Hochul has signed a moratorium on using fossil fuels to power Bitcoin mining operations in the region. The new legislation aims to address environmental concerns in the state to...
salontoday.com
New Partnership Brings Payment Flexibility to Vagaro Clients
Vagaro, a leading comprehensive business management platform for the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries and Certegy, a leading ACH payments and risk management company, today announced their partnership for Vagaro Pay Later, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service that will allow Vagaro businesses to offer payment installment options to their clients.
cryptopotato.com
After Voyager Bid, CrossTower Eyes Further Acquisitions
The platform had revised its offer for the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, earlier this month. The FTX implosion may have dented investor confidence and extended the crypto winter, but that does not appear to be a hurdle for many exchanges from pursuing expansion via mergers and acquisitions.
ffnews.com
Intix’s André Casterman Explains Why Banks Need to Get their Data In Order
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of data management company, Intix, about innovative regulators, and why banks need to get their transaction data in order. According to Castreman. The regulators want more data and faster reporting from banks – more planning and technology capabilities are required to facilitate this.
ffnews.com
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
astaga.com
Asia Crypto Lender Matrixport Seeks Fundraise At $1.5B Valuation
Considered one of Asia’s largest cryptocurrency lenders Matrixport Applied sciences Pte is trying to elevate a staggering $100 million in contemporary funding at a $1.5 billion valuation. This improvement comes at a time when main crypto lenders like BlockFi and Genesis have been dealing with an enormous liquidity crunch amid the FTX collapse.
kitco.com
Glencore, MAC agree to amend terms to acquire CSA mine in US$1.1 billion transaction
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Pursuant to the binding amendment agreement Glencore will receive consideration of US$1.1 billion as originally agreed with amended...
China’s Vanke Foundation presents fruitful green development achievements at COP27
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- China’s Vanke Foundation invited dozens of Chinese charitable organizations, institutes and industry associations to present the fruitful achievements of China’s green development at the recently concluded 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005204/en/ Wang Shi(L4), Chairman of Vanke Foundation, and other Chinese delegates called for joint action on climate change at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phone Arena
Ericsson, a 5G equipment supplier, starts a multi-million-pound 6G research in the UK
Currently, the latest-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks is 5G. Thanks to it, we have download speeds that were never possible before. However, in the near future, 5G will become a thing of the past and will give way to 6G. As part of a multi-million-pound investment focused on...
fintechmagazine.com
OTB Ventures launches €150mn fund with fintech focus
Venture capital firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund to invest in European businesses, with fintech being one of the key areas of focus. VC firm OTB Ventures has launched a €150mn deeptech fund that will be used in part to invest in European fintechs. It...
Fed Up, Developing Countries Form Alliance to Charge More For Rainforest Conservation
For around $15, companies can offset a metric ton of their carbon emissions by buying a credit from Wildlife Works, a conservation organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It uses the money to stop slash-and-burn farmers from chopping down the world’s second largest rainforest, the Congo, by helping them transition to more sustainable forms of agriculture and other economic activities. The $15 per credit—a price set by a U.N.-backed carbon market—is better than many similar programs, says Wildlife Works’ DRC director JR Bwangoy-Bankanza. “But it’s not enough,” he says. “For people to protect the forest, they need more income, and we need a [bigger] funding stream.”
TechCrunch
Leta, a Kenyan supply chain and logistics SaaS provider, raises $3M to scale in Africa
Leta’s proprietary route and load optimization technology is designed to boost efficiency in the delivery of goods to customers, and reduces the number of vehicles needed for distribution, leading to cost savings and increased competitiveness. In its expansion phase, backed by a $3 million pre-seed funding, the startup looks...
argusjournal.com
Advisory Excellence Appoints Roy Macdonald and Company Services Limited in Vanuatu
London, UK, November 25, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Roy Macdonald and Company Services Limited to our network. Roy has joined Advisory Excellence, as our exclusively recommended Corporate Services expert in Vanuatu. Advisory Excellence is an international network. With over 1500 members around...
privatebankerinternational.com
Hex Trust secures approval to offer virtual asset services in Dubai
Hex Trust, a provider of bank-grade custody and related services for digital assets, has obtained the licence from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to launch operations in the city. The new minimum viable product (MVP) licence was granted after the firm received a provisional licence in June this...
Comments / 0