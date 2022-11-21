ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Worried about Thanksgiving plans going awry? Follow these tips

From traveling to inevitable kitchen emergencies, the pressure is on for a perfect Thanksgiving gathering. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY with tips to help prevent holiday-related headaches.Nov. 23, 2022.
TODAY.com

Airports and highways report few travel issues on Thanksgiving

Major airports and highways across the U.S. were thankful to find mostly smooth sailing during their Thanksgiving travel. Meanwhile, wet weather in the Northeast could slow the post-turkey trip home. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports for TODAY and Somara Theodore has the latest forecast.Nov. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com

These are the best and worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving

AAA is predicting 49 million people will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY on the best and worst times to hit the road and how apps like Waze and iExit can be helpful on your journey.Nov. 23, 2022.
The Associated Press

Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Netflix’s trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards like Amanda Konkle who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes. “When you open your mailbox, it’s still something you actually want instead of just bills,” said Konkle, a resident of Savannah, Georgia, who has been subscribing to Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service since 2005. It’s a small pleasure that Konkle and other still-dedicated DVD subscribers enjoy but it’s not clear for how much longer. Netflix declined to comment for this story but during a 2018 media event, co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings suggested the DVD-by-mail service might close around 2023. When — not if — it happens, Netflix will shut down a service that has shipped more than 5 billion discs across the U.S. since its inception nearly a quarter century ago. And it will echo the downfall of the thousands of Blockbuster video rental stores that closed because they couldn’t counter the threat posed by Netflix’s DVD-by-mail alternative.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy