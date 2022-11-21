Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors’ offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency. “It’s been fun to watch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “... “I loved Klay’s game tonight.” Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night.
Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall
Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies versus New Orleans Pelicans, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside on Friday during the Grizzlies' 132-111 win against the Pelicans. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group...
Long-range shooting guides Warriors past Jazz
Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 33 points and teamed with Klay Thompson for 12 3-pointers on Friday as the
Green has 30 points, Rockets rally to beat Hawks 128-122
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 30 points, Kenyon Martin Jr. and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 each and the Houston Rockets overcame a 15-point second half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday night. “There is a maturity that comes with every experience that we have,” coach Stephen Silas said. “But to go through everything that we went through in this game and get down and fight back shows not only maturity, but also shows character.” The Rockets (4-14) got a rare win in this tough season despite huge nights from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young had a season-high 44 and Murray set career highs with 39 points and eight 3-pointers in a game where big man Clint Capela didn’t play. Green made four quick points to put the Rockets up 118-117 with about two minutes to go. Garrison Mathews grabbed a steal after that and made two free throws after he was fouled on the other end.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHOTOS: Highlights from Gators' season-ending loss to Seminoles
Florida football ended the 2022 regular season campaign with a well-fought loss to its in-state rivals, the Florida State Seminoles, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday night. Both teams brought their best efforts to the grueling gridiron grind, contributing to the largest combined score in the history...
Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season
The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak.
