Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico Mayor cooks Thanksgiving feast for Navy sailors in Guam
CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, Army veteran and now Capitan, New Mexico Mayor, Ron Lowrance says he knows a thing or two about being away from family during the holidays. This Thanksgiving, Lowrance traveled over 6,000 miles to cook up a feast for over two dozen Navy sailors. Lowrance saying, […]
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Thanksgiving meal options still available for non-cooks
Anyone without a place to go for Thanksgiving — or who just doesn’t want to cook for themselves — can find some options this year in the Silver City area. The Silver City Gospel Mission soup kitchen will serve a free dinner with turkey and ham starting at noon Thursday, and anyone is welcome, Director Randy Salars said. The soup kitchen is located at 111 S. Texas St., behind the Jalisco Cafe.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
2022 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of stores that will be closed and open on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico. Albuquerque Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. The […]
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
KOAT 7
WINTER STORM WATCH: Winter storm to impact parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving
A winter storm is coming toward New Mexico in time for thanksgiving. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm watch has been issued for Curry, Quay and Roosevelt counties until Friday evening. Watches, warnings and advisories could expand as the storm approaches. Timing. Here's...
KOAT 7
Potential winter storm in New Mexico for Thanksgiving
A potential winter storm is headed for New Mexico to kickoff the holiday season. Wind, rain, and snow are expected in parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving and on Friday. Here's what you need to know ahead of the holiday. Timing. A winter storm could move through parts of eastern...
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow and major travel impacts for Thanksgiving and Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.
New Mexico State Parks waive day-use fees on Black Friday at all 35 parks
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) will be having a series of fun family events and opportunities for everyone to get outdoors and enjoy state parks across the Land of Enchantment. This Black Friday, state parks want you to skip the shopping […]
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico 2022
11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
National forest considers lethal methods to get rid of wild cattle
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest is asking for public comment on the stray cattle problem, and whether they should use lethal options. Earlier this year, 65 cattle were shot and killed during a controversial US Forest Service operation. The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association says killing them is not the answer. “It’s an […]
New Mexico United launch new gear with iconic New Mexico brand
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is partnering to release new gear. They are teaming up with the Albuquerque Duke’s to release gear meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Duke’s logo. The release includes a black baseball jersey, white soccer jersey, t-shirt, beanie, two-sided scarf and two limited edition stickers. The new gear […]
KRQE News 13
What to expect this winter in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A drier and warmer than average winter is once again likely for New Mexico this winter as we head into the third La Niña in a row. We are all too familiar with what La Niña means for winter in New Mexico, having dealt with it the last two years in a row. Now, we are on track to experience another La Niña this winter. There is currently a 75% chance of La Niña continuing into the winter.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Faulty HVAC unit, response chill Silver superintendent
For the fourth time in two years, a compressor has failed on a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit at Jose Barrios Elementary School, but the district superintendent is hopeful the unit can be replaced by the end of the year. The frustration was evident in Superintendent William Hawkins’ voice...
New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have been trying to move the state towards a greener future. Now, New Mexico’s Investment Council is heeding that message by putting some funds towards a new climate-friendly investment. The state owns around $36.5 billion in investment assets. Since the State Investment Council was created in 1957, the Council […]
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Warning in Effect Until Friday for New Mexico, Expect Heavy Snow, Dangerous Roads and Bridges
Due to the dangerous roads and slick bridges brought on by the heavy snow, New Mexico is under a Winter Storm Warning until Friday late afternoon. This includes the Southcentral mountains and nearby counties, Guadalupe County, and Albuquerque. Thanksgiving in New Mexico will have to be done indoors as there...
KOAT 7
Tracking gas prices across New Mexico
Gas prices have been falling in New Mexico. As many hit the road to travel for Thanksgiving, here's a look at the price of gas in New Mexico. Below is an interactive map showing the average price of gas in each county in New Mexico. There are also some helpful tips on how to save money as gas prices continue to rise.
tablemagazine.com
New Mexico Gift Guide | Fashion & Jewelry
Our local boutique owners are expert curators of what we want, need, and have to have. They’re also integral to what makes our streets lively and beautiful. Let’s get out there and buy local this winter: you're sure to find a gem within every doorway…not to mention a warm welcome.
New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of chemicals wafting through the neighborhood at night, saying contamination has disproportionately affected the area when compared with more affluent neighborhoods in the Albuquerque area. Now residents have come up with a proposal as they fight for environmental justice, and members of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association, supporters of the nearby Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and others gathered Monday afternoon to roll it out and to request that Albuquerque and Bernalillo County regulators hold a hearing to consider the measure. Modeled after regulations in New Jersey and Minnesota, the proposal calls for the region’s air quality board to consider a series of health, environmental and equity indicators before approving new permits. It also would establish a path for regular reviews to ensure compliance for businesses that are granted permits in already overburdened areas.
Comments / 0