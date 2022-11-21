ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County, CO

It's unanimous: La Plata, Archuleta Counties vote to dissolve San Juan Basin Public Health

By Four Corners Public Radio
aspenpublicradio.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
coloradosun.com

Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills

OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
OURAY, CO
9NEWS

Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up an area near Durango that’s been overrun by the homeless. La Plata County is shutting down Country Road 213 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as workers clear away needles, trash, and other harmful debris. The clean-up has been happening at Purple Cliffs, which has been […]
DURANGO, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow returns next week after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOAT 7

The disappearance of Melanie Marie James

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The days and nights have been extremely hard for Lela Mailman, a Native American woman who constantly worries about the whereabouts of her long-lost daughter. "It's the worst type of pain you can go through, not knowing. I think about her and where she is and...
FARMINGTON, NM
durangogov.org

City begins engineering design for Downtown’s Next Step on Main Avenue

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The city of Durango has begun the design process for the Downtown’s Next Step (Pedestrian Improvement) Design Project. This project takes the conceptual design that came from the community’s visioning process for downtown Main Avenue and designs it in phases for construction. The project brings downtown Main...
DURANGO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy