It's unanimous: La Plata, Archuleta Counties vote to dissolve San Juan Basin Public Health

coloradosun.com
Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills
OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
"Egregious violation": 8 animal killings in same Colorado county investigated as poaching
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they're investigating a string of eight animal killings as multiple poaching cases in San Miguel County. In each case, animals were shot and left behind to rot, with no ethical reason for abandonment. The incidents occurred over a roughly two-week period, from October 30...
Homeless camp clean-up near Durango shuts down country road
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are cleaning up an area near Durango that’s been overrun by the homeless. La Plata County is shutting down Country Road 213 on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as workers clear away needles, trash, and other harmful debris. The clean-up has been happening at Purple Cliffs, which has been […]
nbc11news.com
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
Colorado mountain town dubbed one of 'prettiest winter vacation spots' in US
In Colorado, there's no shortage of beautiful mountain towns, especially during the winter when many of them transform into snowy wonderlands. WorldAtlas.com, a website dedicated to travel and geography, recently called Telluride one of the prettiest U.S. towns to visit during winter. Telluride was named sixth on the list of...
KOAT 7
The disappearance of Melanie Marie James
FARMINGTON, N.M. — The days and nights have been extremely hard for Lela Mailman, a Native American woman who constantly worries about the whereabouts of her long-lost daughter. "It's the worst type of pain you can go through, not knowing. I think about her and where she is and...
durangogov.org
City begins engineering design for Downtown’s Next Step on Main Avenue
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The city of Durango has begun the design process for the Downtown’s Next Step (Pedestrian Improvement) Design Project. This project takes the conceptual design that came from the community’s visioning process for downtown Main Avenue and designs it in phases for construction. The project brings downtown Main...
WATCH: Huge Herd of Elk Spotted Near Major Colorado Ski Town
Telluride, Colorado is known as one of the premiere skiing locations in the state, and it seems this massive elk herd wants to get in on the winter fun. This video below posted by Visit Telluride shows an incredibly large group of elk roaming through the Colorado countryside near the resort.
Massive fish caught at 11,130 feet of elevation breaks Colorado record
When Matt Smiley, of Lake City, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hinsdale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that once stood for 75 years. That being said, the same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone. On October 8, Smiley set the...
