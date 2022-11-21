Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
Fire marshal investigates Commerce fire; person found dead
Authorities respond to a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma, and say there was a fatality.
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
Update: Authorities have identified the person and owner of the truck, and no legal issues
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons police arrest Kansas man wanted on outstanding federal charges
PARSONS, Kan. – Parsons Police arrested a Kansas man wanted on multiple felony warrants Tuesday night. Tremayne Darkis, 43, of Columbus, had outstanding warrants out of Labette County for aggravated kidnapping, and domestic battery. He also had a probation and parole warrant out of Missouri and a federal arrest warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Man wanted for federal, local charges arrested in Parsons
After several weeks of investigating, Parsons authorities find a man wanted for federal and local charges.
kggfradio.com
Charitable Organizations Need You Tuesday
Black Friday shopping continues today, but charitable organizations would like to remind you of another special day coming up. Giving Tuesday, established in 2012, is an opportunity for people to show their generosity in ways like helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill or giving to a cause. This Giving Tuesday, the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center Foundation asks for your support for their associates.
kggfradio.com
U.S. 169 Between Chanute and Iola to Open Today
U.S. 169 north of Chanute is expected to open late this afternoon. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the section of U.S. 169 between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola has been closed since December 2021 for reconstruction. For information on highway conditions and closings, you can...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
news9.com
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Demetric Dewitt
Teenager Demetric Dewitt was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2022, in Parsons. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share that it’s believe the 15-year-old may be in Independence – a town about 30 miles west of where he was last seen. DEMETRIC DEWITT. Missing from: Parsons, Kan. Missing...
Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man
McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
kggfradio.com
Group Foster Home Set to Open in Neodesha
A group foster home in Neodesha is a recipient of funding from the GROWKS Loan and Equity program. SoHome Kids CEO and Founder Nathan Daniel says they provide foster children ages 0-18 a place to live and their focus is on sibling groups. Daniel says they purchased two buildings in...
KCTV 5
Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
Southeast Kansas man still missing after nearly three years
A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered.
kggfradio.com
Red Ravens come up short against Dodge City
The last unbeaten in the Jayhawk Conference has fallen on the road. Coffeyville Community College lost an intense battle with Dodge City in overtime, 111-100. The Red Ravens took a nine point lead to the halftime break, but the relentless scoring onslaught from the Conquistadors was enough to force bonus basketball, and put the game away in the extra frame.
