numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (conditioning) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (return to competition conditioning) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic returned from a three-game absence for the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. He scored 31 points in 37 minutes and was a rebound away from a triple-double, but the Nuggets might want to let him rest on the second leg of the back-to-back. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji will play more minutes if Jokic is out, with Jordan likely starting at center.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nembhard is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Nembhard's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDermott is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against Los Angeles. McDermott's Friday...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) DNP on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams remained absent from practice on Thursday. He has now missed both practices this week after aggravating his high ankle sprain on Sunday. Barring a turnaround on Friday, Williams seems to be headed toward another missed game.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable Wednesday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Love tried playing through his thumb issue on Monday, but he only provided 12 scoreless minutes. Dean Wade (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence on Wednesday, so he should take on most of the minutes if Love is out.
numberfire.com
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to return will come against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis continues to deal with a back injury and is listed as probable to face the Spurs on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) is also probable.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Zach Collins (leg) questionable on Friday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (leg) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Collins is dealing with a leg injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Collins' Friday...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) out for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Hachimura has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Heat on Friday. Hachimura is averaging 11.6...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (illness) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Kings on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.9 minutes against Sacramento. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (knee) probable Friday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is considered probable Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo is dealing with a knee ailment. However, it's not serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to give it a go to kick off the weekend. Our models project Adebayo for 18.6...
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Washington on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Wizards. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points, 5.5...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith has been added to the injury report with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Monday.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (conditioning) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Friday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) questionable for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hayward is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hayward's Friday projection includes 16.0...
