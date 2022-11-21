Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
Negotiations at standstill on omnibus spending package
Bipartisan talks on an overdue fiscal 2023 spending package have stalled, with Democrats and Republicans accusing each other of resisting an agreement. If negotiators cannot get the talks back on track, the result could be another stopgap spending bill into next year or potentially a partial government shutdown that neither party said it wants.
Roll Call Online
GOP: White House shifts provider funds for COVID-19 campaign
The $475 million being spent for a campaign to encourage Americans to be vaccinated is being paid for by pandemic money meant for doctors and hospitals, Republicans charged Wednesday. In a scene likely to be repeated often in a GOP House next year, House Energy and Commerce ranking member Cathy...
Roll Call Online
With thousands of hungry troops, DOD urges limited income hikes
Top Pentagon officials, in a document sent to lawmakers recently, backed higher pay increases for low-income servicemembers than the department’s leaders have publicly endorsed — but far from enough, critics say, to combat widespread hunger in the ranks. A Nov. 11 spreadsheet sent to Congress by Defense Department...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court denies Trump bid to keep tax records from House
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to get six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the IRS, essentially ending a court battle that started in 2019. The justices, in an unsigned order with no explanation and no...
Roll Call Online
GOP-led states ask to defend border policy in Washington case
More than a dozen Republican-led states asked a federal judge Monday night for permission to defend a pandemic-related border directive in court, after the judge struck down the policy and the Biden administration signaled it wouldn’t appeal. The 15 states, which include frequent immigration litigants Texas and Arizona, have...
Roll Call Online
Appeals court sounds skeptical of Trump case on Mar-a-Lago search
A federal appeals court appeared ready Tuesday to side with the Department of Justice in its effort to wipe out a lower court order that slowed a criminal investigation into documents seized from Donald Trump’s private club at Mar-a-Lago. At least two of the three judges on a panel...
Roll Call Online
Murkowski, Peltola win re-election bids
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Donald Trump-backed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka Wednesday after the state invoked its ranked voting system, winning her fourth full term in the Senate. Murkowski, who famously won reelection in 2010 as a write-in candidate after losing her primary, was leading Tshibaka by 7 percentage...
Roll Call Online
Let’s talk turkey: Trump fever could be breaking in time for a Thanksgiving feast
American politics have not produced many reasons to feel thankful in a long time. But that might be changing. On a cold late-autumn day at the White House, President Joe Biden hosted one of the American presidency’s weirdest traditions Monday, pardoning two turkeys just days before Thanksgiving. The chilly...
